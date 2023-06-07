Once upon a time, people woke up and did things freely: work, cook, eat and even enjoy the company of others! How horribly wrong of them!
So one day in the land of Sleeping Beauty’s Castle, a man long broken by the horrors of other people’s reckless freedoms stood against being woke. Everybody must sleep, he demanded. “Sleep! Sleep!” He shouted almost as loudly as Parvotti sang “Nessun dorma!” Only not as lovely.
In sleep was perfect peace. Nobody would ask questions or expect him to serve the public. It’s your job, people kept saying, to act. He was shocked at how woke folks were -- they expected him to actually do dark, disturbing things for strangers like letting them have proper healthcare, proper education, disaster relief. Didn’t they know how important he really was? Why, he was too important to care one bit about anybody but himself, actually.
This he didn’t say, just called them “woke.” Daily, his list of enemies and forbidden “woke” activities grew. First Amendment activities? Too woke! Sleepers never assemble or spew dangerous speech. Everybody must become sleepy. Just listen to him drone. Rainbows? Woke! Woke! Sleepers do not look at the sky, only the dark insides of their eyelids! Seeing the light must be forbidden!
Saving people’s lives with masks and vaccines? Absurd! Dangerously woke! How sublime to be on a ventilator dying of COVID, never to wake again. Educating children on their society, their bodies, their future? All too woke! Why, children should never wake! Reasonable gun safety laws? Too woke! People have the right to sleep with as many guns as possible!
He soon found anything people did that he did not like to be too “woke,” no matter how petty, like the Princess and the Pea. People briefly wondered just why he was so peevish and obsessed with other people’s clothes and mattress time, then fell asleep from his endless grumpy posturing.
In a mighty effort to prove he was the sleepiest of all sleeper tyrants, he went against the lords of Sleeping Beauty’s castle. He lost. Rumors flew that Sleeping Beauty might find better beds elsewhere. But he was undaunted! Tirelessly he tired others for he longed to be a prince, though only a toad.
He proclaimed “wokeness” a virus, and he had the only remedy -- himself! Onwards he charged, and picked on humble people minding their own lives. No, no, he did not care if people lived in nightmares because of his incompetence. They should remain asleep without escape, even though they died in their nightmares. Better that rather than having them point out his flaws!
And somewhere over the non-rainbow, in the land of tweets and memes, another, much richer lord also thought much the same. Being woke was bad even when driving cars, he decided. He decreed that trolls needed to roam the internet more freely and transform them into nightmare realms, checked only by his whim or tyranny’s demand. For lo, the wish of the cruel must be heeded while the protests of the free were ignored.
And at the highest court of the land, things too were awry; like Humpty Dumpty, some justices arbitrarily declared that henceforth a word now meant only what they decided it meant, regardless of common use or precedent. They seemed “anti-woke,” too, whatever that meant.
Such were the days that passed over America like a dark, polluted mist from the belches of Sauron.
We the People struggled against the chaos of more numerous, babbling and preposterous narratives than had ever existed, even when the Tower of Babel fell -- well, except for in Soviet Russia where crazy narratives were long standard, as often happens when drunks rule with iron fists.
Many people fled or suffered under increased tyranny; while other people ate lotuses to numb themselves into slumber without dreams -- or nightmares. Others avoided these dark realms, carrying on being as woke as usual, while worrying about the increasing numbers they met who described various fears and nightmares unrelated to reality.
Others just carried on, hoping being apolitical, hard-working and vaguely pleasant was enough armor against being condemned as “woke,” while noticing that what was deemed apolitical seemed to be shrinking by the day! Some fought directly and found themselves either persecuted, or slowly changing into trolls themselves.
Many called for silence to hear the truth. Others called for Truth to break her silence. Many just waited for that golden dawn where all trolls would turn to stone, when “anti-woke” tyrants could not stop people awakening at last ...