With the harvest right around the corner this is a good time to remind everyone about farm safety. Even if you are not a farmer you need to be careful as tractors and farm truck traffic will be coming very soon. The number one thing to know is that anything can happen anytime.
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, tractor accidents cause the highest number of fatalities on farms. Tractor overturns account for 44 percent of all tractor fatalities. That’s just the tip of the iceberg because there are many other types of accidents on farms. According to worksafebc.com the top five claims by accident type are fall to a lower level, fall on the same level, struck by object, caught in/compressed and other. Farm surveys indicate that the injury rate is highest among children aged 15 and under and adults more than 65 years old.
A contributing factor to farm accidents can be emergency preparedness. According to the U.S. Department of Labor hospital and emergency medical care are not usually available within a reasonable distance. The farmer and his family may not have the ability or time to deal with an emergency until professional help arrives. Let’s be thankful that we have a facility like Lake Region Healthcare and top notch first responders ready to help at a moment’s notice.
Please make safety a priority and remember that anything can happen anytime.
