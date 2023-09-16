Now that school and the harvest have begun it is important to make safety a priority. Seems like this time of year everywhere we go there is either a school bus or large piece of farm equipment around the corner. The number one thing to know is that anything can happen anytime. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, tractor accidents cause the highest number of fatalities on farms. Tractor overturns account for 44 percent of all tractor fatalities. That's just the tip of the iceberg because there are many other types of accidents on farms. According to worksafebc.com the top five claims by accident type are fall to a lower level, fall on the same level, struck by object, caught in/compressed and other. Farm surveys indicate that the injury rate is highest among children aged 15 and under and adults more than 65 years old.
As far as school bus accidents go, Minnesota fairs pretty well. According to paulsoncoletti.com in Louisiana, there were 24 fatal crashes between 2012 and 2018. That puts Minnesota in the middle of the pack nationally. The worst states for bus safety are California, New York, Texas and Florida, however, they also have the most populated metro areas in the nation.
The good news regarding school buses is that according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, they are the safest mode of transportation for children and are eight times safer riding in a bus to school than any other vehicles. However, that does not mean you get to let your guard down. One quick moment in time can change the lives of the children and you in an instant. I recall that one time an insurance agent told me that the best thing to do when you see a school bus is to go the other way to avoid it all together. That makes a lot of sense and can probably be applied to other situations as well such as farm equipment or events where there is a lot of traffic etc.
Please make safety a priority and remember that anything can happen anytime.
