Now that school and the harvest have begun it is important to make safety a priority. Seems like this time of year everywhere we go there is either a school bus or large piece of farm equipment around the corner. The number one thing to know is that anything can happen anytime. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, tractor accidents cause the highest number of fatalities on farms. Tractor overturns account for 44 percent of all tractor fatalities. That's just the tip of the iceberg because there are many other types of accidents on farms. According to worksafebc.com the top five claims by accident type are fall to a lower level, fall on the same level, struck by object, caught in/compressed and other. Farm surveys indicate that the injury rate is highest among children aged 15 and under and adults more than 65 years old.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?