The recent apartment building fire in Fergus Falls, that started in a kitchen, should be a warning to everyone to check their smoke detectors to make sure they are in working order. Because we are in the middle of a brutal winter, we should also be vigilant about the possibility of a home heating fire.
According to the National Fire Prevention Association (NFPA), half of all U.S. home heating fires occur in December, January and February, and heating equipment is the leading cause of winter fires. In addition to making sure your smoke detectors are in working order, you should also make sure your chimney is clean. Paying to have your chimney cleaned now is a good strategy when compared to the alternative of paying later to have your house either partially or completely rebuilt due to a chimney fire — and let’s not forget that some pay with their life.
The good news nationally is it appears we have become better at preventing house fires. The NFPA stats from 1977 show there were 723,500 fires that year with 5,865 civilian deaths and 21,640 civilian injuries. Since then there has been a steady decline of house fires, deaths and injuries. The most recent five year average shows there were just under 347,000 fires with 2,620 civilian deaths and 11,070 civilian injuries. That’s a decline of more than 50% of house fires — which I think is outstanding since the population of the U.S. at that time was only 220.2 million and is now nearly 332 million people.
So, what I see here is that we have cut the number of house fires per year nearly in half and our population has increased by 50% or so. That’s an astounding feet and I think it all begins with early childhood education. Most parents tell their children not to play with fire and it kind of becomes ingrained with children as they grow older. I also think that “Fire Prevention Week” has played a role in preventing fires.
I can recall when I was in elementary school the fireman coming to our school or we going to the fire hall for some kind of safety demonstration put on by the local volunteer firemen. They would also hand out plastic fireman hats that were bright red and we were all so happy to get them. One of the reasons the number of house fires are down, according to rationaloptimist.com, is due at least partly to technology like fire retardant materials, self-extinguishing cigarettes, smoke alarms, sprinklers and alarms on cookers, etc.
