General elections are right around the corner and there are some intriguing races taking place. Particularly interesting are the Fergus Falls City Council positions. Some of the candidates have thought provoking views when it comes to the city spending budgets. Now I am not saying that we should not worry about what the city is spending our tax dollars on, however, I believe some of the candidates are so frugal that they do not have the best interest of the city in mind. In other words, it’s a one way road as far as their thoughts and potential votes are concerned. When the elimination of expenses out strips common sense there will be a problem. Despite what these candidates are currently saying to their potential voters/constituents their commitment to cut spending at any cost remains a resolute fact in my opinion.
Another interesting race is the state senate contest here in District 9. Write-in candidate, Nathan Miller, who lost the primary election to incumbent Jordan Rasmusson just won’t go away. What makes this interesting is that Miller could potentially divide the republican votes allowing Democratic challenger, Cornell Walker, to possibly become the dark horse winner in this race. One thing is for sure, we need to make sure and get out there and vote!
