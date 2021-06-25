Fergus Falls High School graduate Bruce Ritchey, home for a class reunion earlier this month, recalled his senior year in 1965-66 when the junior college (now M State) was located in the south wing of the old high school.
“The enrollment of the junior college at that time was only about 150 full-time students,” he said, “and there weren’t many school-sponsored sports teams.”
The junior college hired a college coach from Missouri, Tommy Matthews, who brought along some of his players. One of them was a star player from New York City named Howie Simon.
The Missouri players blended well with local talent that included Charlie Christopherson and Bruce Josephs from Fergus Falls; Bryan Severson, Elbow Lake; Ron Powell, Hillcrest Academy; and Paul Lauthen from Brandon.
“They were good and started to rack up wins,” Ritchey said. “Back then the Spartans played at the old high school gym which quickly started to fill up for the games.”
The junior college had no band program but many of the 150 students played instruments and were friends with kids and the music teachers at the high school.
“That ragtag group formed a pep band led by students from the college and high school,” Ritchey said. “As an example of the skill level, I was in the band playing a trombone that had been gathering dust since ninth grade.”
After a couple of practices using music provided by the high school faculty, the pep band played at the next home game.
“We were not musically skilled but what we lacked in musicality we made up for with enthusiasm,” said Ritchey who now lives in Austin, Texas.
The 1965-66 Spartan basketball team continued to rack up wins and the pep band continued to provide lots of noise at the home games. There also were Spartan cheerleaders.
The team made it to the regional tournament and the pep band followed them.
“We stacked as many as we could into a few hotel rooms and had the time of our lives,” Ritchey said.
“Our team came close to making it to the national junior college tournament. The important thing was that Spartan fan support was as good or better than even the biggest schools. It was something that could only happen in that time and place.”
He said the bonds that existed and were enhanced between the junior college and the high school were unique.
“For me, that experience helped make the transition from high school to college seem exciting, fun and doable,” Ritchey said.
“It gave my classmates and me a feeling of ownership of our experience at Fergus Falls Junior College. We owe a debt of gratitude to those teachers and administrators who allowed and fostered it.”
Christopherson, a member of the 1965-66 team, recalls that the Spartans were ranked as high as fourth in the nation among junior colleges, averaging close to 100 points per game a good part of the season.
Other players, in addition to Simon, Christopherson, Josephs, Severson, Powell and Lauthen, were out-of-state players Duane Heitman, Bob Williams, Don Hoover and Nick Giancola.
Mike Nelson was a player from California who had family ties in Fergus Falls. Unfortunately, he sustained a broken arm and could not play. Instead he served as student manager.
“We were one of the first teams in the area to have striped uniforms and longer loose-fitting shorts,” Christopherson said.
Some Pebble Lake history
Pebble Lake’s waterfront, 2-miles south of Fergus Falls, buzzed with activity during the morning hours in the 1950s and 1960s.
Swim classes, under the direction of summer recreation director Odis “Oats” LeGrand, were held at 9, 10 and 11 a.m. There were two sessions in the summer of 1962.
The wave of baby boomers desiring swimming instruction at Pebble Lake topped 2,000 kids in 1962. Indoor pools at the middle school and YMCA were completed in the early 1970s.
Tom Hintgen is a longtime Daily Journal columnist. His column appears in the Weekend Edition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.