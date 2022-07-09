Think of one way to build muscle, lose fat and improve your health. It’s not a magic pill or special drink and its side effects are a boost in your confidence and improvement in mental health. This thing is something everyone of all ages, gender and abilities can do. Do you have your answer yet? If you answered lifting weights you are correct!
Lean muscle mass decreases as you age so it’s important to maintain and even improve your muscle mass at ANY age. According to Mayo Clinic weightlifting helps you develop strong bones by increasing bone density and therefore reducing your risk of osteoporosis.
Risk of injury lowers with regular weight training in several ways. Learning to move your body in different directions teaches you body awareness, can increase your range of motion, improve mobility in tendons and ligaments and reinforce strength around your joints. Knowing where your body is in space and how it moves is really important in injury reduction!
Weightlifting can also help you manage your weight. Paired with good nutrition, exercising by lifting weights is a great way to burn calories and maintain or build muscle mass. Muscle takes up less space than fat so adding muscle and losing fat may not be noticeable on the scale but it will be noticeable in how your clothes fit! Picking things up from the floor, sitting in a chair and standing and grabbing a glass out of the cupboard from over your head are all basic movements done in weightlifting: deadlifts, squats and overhead presses. You don’t have to have a 500-lbs deadlift to benefit from the deadlift movement!
What’s going upstairs plays a very important role in overall wellness. Anxiety? Depression? Stressed out? Lifting weights can help reduce the symptoms of anxiety, depression and other stressors in your life by increasing your endorphins. It doesn’t even matter how much you lift or what exercises you do as long as you are intentionally moving your body.
Everybody needs a good confidence boost and lifting weights can do that, too! Learning a new exercise or increasing the weight used are great confidence boosters. Accomplishing tasks in the gym turns over into your daily life as well. Someone who found it challenging to stand up from a sitting position might be able to stand up with no problem after working in sit-to-stands during their lifting sessions. Another person who has always wanted to jump higher might find success after adding in power and Olympic lifting.
The hardest part about any exercise program is getting started, check with your doctor first and then make a plan. Most people find it helpful to start with a personal trainer so they can learn what to do, how to do it safely and how often. A good way to begin is two to three days a week, this will allow your body some time to recover as you are learning new exercises and mentally working weightlifting into your lifestyle.
Weightlifting can be accomplished many different ways. Bodyweight exercises require little to no equipment and can include: squats, pushups, pull-ups, lunges, core exercises and more. Resistance tubing is another good and relatively cheap, option. Many of the same bodyweight exercises can be done with tubing and fixing the tubing to door frames or overhead expand exercise options.
Free weights and machine weights are other great options for weightlifting. Free weights include dumbbells, kettlebells, barbells, medicine balls and other various pieces of equipment. Machine weights are fixed in place and only allow for certain movements. Free weights allow for many different ranges of motion and exercises while machine weights control the range of motion.
The most important thing about lifting weights is “making it easy” to do, not lifting easy, but making it a part of your life. Find a place you like to lift, whether that’s in your home or at a gym. Find a time that works best for you, for some people mornings work best, for others it’s evenings. Find out how you like to lift, is it free weights, bodyweight, a combination? Do you need the accountability of an appointment with a trainer, a friend, a partner? Take note of what you need to help you “make it easy” to do!
Lifting weights, when done correctly and consistently, improves your physical and mental health while giving you a boost in confidence. Starting is the hardest part so check with your doctor and make a plan!