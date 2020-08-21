I’ve been hearing some interesting things about the recent story on President Donald Trump calling for a boycott of Goodyear following their internal request that employees refrain from wearing attire that expresses support for Trump, but which allowed for Black Lives Matter messages. People criticizing Goodyear are saying that the distinction between the two (Trump and BLM) constitutes reverse discrimination or reverse racism.
First, it’s important to make clear what BLM stands for, because there’s a lot of misinformation being willfully spread. BLM is a civil rights movement, plain and simple. There is no central BLM organization, there is no CEO of BLM, no card-carrying members, no Ninety-five Theses that all supporters rally around. There are about 16 chapters in the United States that use the Black Lives Matter name, but generally BLM is a movement that advocates for an end to all racially motivated violence against Black people, for an end to anti-Black racism, for the equality that was promised and left ultimately unfulfilled by the civil rights movements of the ‘60s. BLM calls for empathy, respect, liberation, healing, justice, peace, feminism and intergenerationality.
With that in mind, if you look at what Goodyear did and call it reverse racism, what seems to be happening is that you’re not only aligning BLM with Black people, but that you’re aligning Trump with white people. I don’t feel like I need to comment on what making that particular argument suggests, but the two are fundamentally incomparable regardless: one is a political campaign and the other is a civil rights movement. Goodyear itself lays out this distinction: In its response to Trump’s criticism, it said that it asked workers to, “refrain from workplace expressions in support of political campaigning for any candidate or political party, as well as similar forms of advocacy that fall outside the scope of racial justice and equity issues.”
BLM is not a political party, in fact the U.S. Office of Special Counsel, a federal watchdog that ensures government employees are not violating laws that prohibit them from participating in partisan political activities, has said that expressing support for BLM isn’t a political or partisan act.
Beyond that, “reverse racism” is not a thing that exists and saying it shows a fundamental misunderstanding of what the word “racism” means. It derives from a power imbalance: One group has power and privilege that it leverages over another group as a means to maintain that power and privilege. Reverse racism isn’t real because it falsely presumes that all races are working on a level playing field.
You often see the “reverse racism” card being played in debates about affirmative action. You’ll see it pretty much anytime the dominant group feels they’re being slighted or cheated in some way, as they seem willfully ignorant of the fact that a singular instance of prejudice (that’s the word you want to use, not racism; words have meanings that need to be respected) is nothing to the centuries of oppression minority groups have faced. It’s still not racism even when the prejudice is overtly based on being white, and not subverted through something like a MAGA hat: In 1993, Stanley Fish wrote in The Atlantic, “A distinction must surely be made between the ideological hostility of the oppressors and the experience-based hostility of those who have been oppressed.”
Fish says that to ignore that distinction is to ignore the centuries of struggle Black Americans have had to endure throughout the country’s history, and to, “equate the efforts to remedy that plight with the actions that produced it” is to further ignore and twist history. Both affirmative action measures and BLM are trying to redress the power and resource imbalance caused by racism and to say that those movements themselves are racist is at best ignorant and at worst racist itself.
Johanna Armstrong is a reporter for the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
