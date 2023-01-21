It’s a new year! That means time to start thinking about your resolutions, right? Or is this an opportunity to take a step back and reevaluate all of your current commitments and prioritize those that really matter to you? The current climate in society brings a state of hustle and bustle, distractions and pressure to push yourself to the limits, while still maintaining housework, meal prep and all the details of daily living. If we already have an overflowing plate, how do we add on healthy resolutions and make it become a lifelong commitment?
There are many ways to begin evaluating your current state of commitments, but let’s start with just a simple question to ask yourself when determining where to spend your precious time, “Does this support the life you’re trying to create?” If the answer is yes, then you’re on track. But, if your answer is no it might be time to offload that commitment. It’s time to offload the societal badge of honor, claiming your life is “busy.” As you begin reflecting on your current state, you may feel overwhelmed, but here are four tips for your path to success.
1) Breathe
In order to start clearing your plate, you need to have a relaxed body and clear mind. You are not making a temporary change, you’re investing in a lifelong change to better your well-being.
2) Clutter!! Declutter the clutter!!
This isn’t just the physical stuff, but it’s addressing the mental and emotional clutter too. If not dealt with, it can really manifest and take away so much energy from what really matters to you. Is your countertop full of stuff, is your to-do list never ending, do notifications on your phone keep distracting you? We tend to overestimate what we can get done, but underestimate the amount of time we have. Your next step is to subtract things from your life. Once you’re able to create space, this new perspective will allow you to really narrow in on what matters to you.
3) The 1% Rule
The concept of being 1% better each day. It’s easy to get caught up into the idea that each day needs to be an over the top success, but sustaining this concept over long periods of time is not realistic. Following the 1% rule will allow you to make daily progress a habit, thus tapping into the number one human motivator. For many, motivation doesn’t come from money, security or approval. Progress has been concluded more important than anything else. Start simple by breaking down the large goal into small steps.
4) Say “No”
Have you agreed to a morning meeting or volunteering for a service club? Each time you say “yes,” that means you’ve also said “no” to something that may be important to you, such as a workout or therapy session. We tend to say yes freely without thinking about the consequences until we’re stuck in a meeting or commitment that we don’t want to be in. The most important word when removing stuff from your plate is “no.” When trying to determine how to respond to a request or opportunity, ask yourself: If this was tomorrow morning, would I still say yes? It’s easier to say yes to requests that are a few weeks out, but asking yourself this question grants awareness of your current state.
