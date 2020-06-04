“At this time, we are eagerly waiting for information from Gov. Walz on an opening date. In the meantime, we are working hard to create a safe space for our members when we reopen,” is the word from Emily Stawarski, membership and marketing director of the Fergus Falls YMCA. Check the Y website and your email for updates and changes.
Community blood drive
Over 170 units of blood were given at the YMCA blood drive in May. There were about a dozen first-time donors. A “thank you” goes out to the community for the strong support. Because of it, the Y is looking into hosting more blood drives in the future.
Alternative summer day camp/child care
Even though the Y is closed to the public, in June a slightly scaled down version of the traditional summer day camp began. It runs Monday through Friday for kindergartners through sixth-graders. The maximum enrollment was lessened this year in order to meet the physical distancing rules of the Center for Disease Control and local government.
In addition to physical distancing, the number of children in each group is limited to nine and each group has its own primary space and play items. When space and play items are rotated among the groups everything, the spaces, the toys, and all the rest, is sanitized
The lead family life staff have worked hard and used their creativity in planning for this year’s camp. They have come up with strategies for the children to maintain distancing while playing games and engaging in all other activities.
“Pool noodles have become our best friend this summer,” according to Nicole Washek, youth and family director. They are not being used in the pool. The children use them to keep themselves spaced. In a game like tag, they tag with the end of their noodle instead of with their hand.
Another big change is there will be no offsite activities, like going to a zoo, that the campers have enjoyed other years. Despite the restrictions, the days are filled with learning time, outside time, games, meals, arts and crafts, and STEM activities.
Washek, along with Christine Muller, family life program coordinator, says, “We want the children to have a fun and exciting summer, while still staying safe.”
Thank you for camp supplies
Pool noodles, Play-Doh, bubbles, crates, markers, egg cartons, glue and crayons were some of the items generously provided by the community for summer camp. On Facebook in May the Y asked for donations. Again, to comply with regulations, this year the children cannot share supplies. It was becoming a challenge to find enough.
“We are so grateful for such a generous community!” Washek said.
Y’s Folks Club
The Y’s Folks Club activities are primarily social which means everything is cancelled for another month. My guess was correct, that Y’s Folks members would be trying some new activities during our stay-at-home time. Three phone calls to randomly selected members produced three stories which follow.
Taking six walks a day is something Dorothy Porter has never done before. As she is confined to her apartment at Pioneer Point, she is spending lots of time doing a long-time favorite activity, reading. She sets her alarm clock for 9, 10 and 11 in the morning and at 2, 3 and 4 in the afternoon. Each time the alarm goes off she puts down her book, puts on a mask (required in the halls), and heads outdoors for a walk.
Zoom chats were new to Yvonne Burt. She and her husband, Ron, have been having visits with their son, Ryan, and his spouse, Jessica, who live in Albuquerque.
“I thought I really had a deal,” said a chuckling Arnie Levsen. His spouse, Joy, lives on the second floor at Pioneer Care (with no visitors allowed). The new activity he came up with was to call Joy from his cellphone while standing in the grass on the edge of a pond next to the building. While they talked they could see each other through Joy’s window. When he got home he had woodticks on his arm. Arnie’s new experience turned out to be a try at something he won’t do again.
Note from the Y
If you are feeling anxious, like almost everyone else, check out suggestions for coping at silversneakers.com/blog/coronavirus-covid-19-what-seniors-should-know/.
Mary Worner is a past president of Y’s Folks.
