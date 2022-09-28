Empty questions — those that don't really add value to a conversation or that are asked simply to fill moments of silence ... are they really worth asking?
On the flip side, what if you have a plethora of questions to ask, but you're limited on what you can actually present so you have to choose which question(s) have top priority?
Today (Sept. 28), we kick off our NABUR Candidate Q&A. The Candidate Q&A gives community members the opportunity to present questions to our candidates in the "comments section" at the bottom of the post. Signing up to use NABUR is easy — simply enter your name, email address and you are good to go!
The Candidate Q&A will roll out on NABUR gradually — twice each week through Nov. 2. Here are the dates that profiles will be shared on NABUR:
Sept. 28: Independent School District #544 school board candidates — Kirby Anderson, Melanie Cole, Melissa Hermes, Arden Kjono, Timothy Nanson.
Sept. 28: City of Fergus Falls City Council Ward 1 — Krista Hagberg (I), Laura Job.
Oct. 1: City of Fergus Falls City Council Ward 2 — Scott Kvamme (I), Mark Leighton.
Oct. 5: City of Fergus Falls City Council Ward 3 — Nate Kunde (I), Al Kremeier.
Oct. 8: City of Fergus Falls City Council Ward 4 — Spencer McGrew, Scott Rachels.
Oct. 12: Otter Tail County Sheriff — Barry Fitzgibbons (I), Joey Geiszler.
Oct. 15: Otter Tail County Commissioner District 2 — Wayne Johnson (I), Jeff Gontarek.
Oct. 19: Otter Tail County Commissioner District 3 — Kurt Mortenson (I), Bradley Sunde.
Oct. 22: Otter Tail County Commissioner District 4 — Betty Murphy (I), Robert "Bob" Lahman.
Oct. 26: Minnesota State House of Representatives District 9A — Jeff Backer (I)(REP), Nancy Jost (DFL).
Oct. 29: Minnesota State Senate District 9 — Jordan Rasmusson (REP), Cornel Walker (DFL).
As we have been planning this forum, I have received a number of questions sent to me via email at heather.kantrud@fergusfallsjournal.com. There are a number of questions that I have received from others that are intriguing. I will be answering some (not all) of those questions in the forum on behalf of their senders.
What sort of questions to do you have for the candidates? What topics are important to you? You can share your thoughts and engage in local discussions regarding the upcoming election in our Politics space of NABUR here: nabur.fergusfallsjournal.com/politics. Remember — the platform is moderated and appropriate behavior is required, or posts will be removed.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone