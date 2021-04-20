I assume that, like myself, at one point in your lives you’ve made plans down to the most minute detail. Deciding exactly where you will stop at what time. You may have even known what meal you were going to order and how long it would take to eat said meal. Well, I am attempting to do that such thing as I prepare to go on vacation for a week.
But as the saying goes “the best laid plans of mice and men often go awry.”
The story of said current plan takes place over a year ago as I prepared to go on my weeklong vacation out of town. Back then, I was more of a go-with-the-flow type of guy and let things fall in place as they began to come more into focus. I literally purchased plane tickets in March 2020 and the next day our state (and most of the country) went into lockdown due to the pandemic. This was a real bummer as I only take one extended vacation from the newspaper a year and poof, it was gone.
Now, in anticipation of my weeklong departure, I seem to be running into several different issues that have thrown a proverbial wrench into this year’s plan.
First, I plan to take a flight out of the Twin Cities in a few weeks. With the ongoing issues happening in the area, I am slightly concerned about traveling down there. As a coach, we are also supposed to play an upcoming football game in Woodbury and my son is also participating in a bowling tournament in Arden Hills. It’s a tragedy with what is happening down in Minneapolis and the surrounding area with police and community. My worry might not be justified, but I also don’t want to put myself, family or players at risk traveling in the area with all that is happening.
Secondly, I am prepping those I work with to take the reins while I am out of town. So far, this is going OK as we are making plans and writing stories in advance that can run in editions of the paper while I am gone. I am also training others in the newsroom to tackle part of my job duties for the week (with myself being a phone call away). But again, something has gotten in the way of keeping things moving on a steady track. A few equipment issues have left myself and my team attempting to tackle things the old-fashioned way. While it would be a minor inconvenience any other time, currently it is stalling my plans to get a jump start on the week. It’s going so bad at the moment that it even sidetracked this column.
Next, in just a few short days I will be back on the gridiron coaching the Fargo Invaders for the first time since October 2019. The preparation for the season, our first game and final practice has been really daunting as I have taken over as head coach. The nice thing about it is that I have a general manager and president who can take some of the tedious issues off my plate. But still a main issue that we are facing is how we are going to get our whole team to Rapid City, South Dakota.
Considering this is a warm-up game to our season, the rules of having only 53 eligible players doesn’t apply. Our plan was to bring our entire roster to the game with the hopes that everyone will get an opportunity to play a few snaps. But with financial constraints and lack of room on the bus, we are scrambling to figure out how we are going to bring our entire roster, coaches and support staff. We have talked about getting a 15-passenger van, but that could be a different hurdle altogether.
The main issue is really the amount of time on the road. The trip is over 7 1/2 hours long, both ways, and we will be traveling at night. Not the best for a group of tired coaches trying to travel in the wee hours of the morning back to Moorhead.
So, I have decided to move back into my old state of mind — let the good times roll! I know that no matter how much I plan and prep for things there will always be something that attempts to derail the ideal outcome. So why worry? Things will work out ... at least I hope.
Zach Stich is the managing editor of the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
