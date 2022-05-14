We live in an era that is continuously changing and impacting the health of our society on a daily basis. Now, more than ever, our health and well-being is challenged. Our individual lifestyle decisions can have a major impact on our lives. Did you know that many chronic diseases can be prevented, treated or reversed? Conditions include: hypertension (high blood pressure), heart disease, stroke, type II diabetes, obesity, osteoporosis and some types of cancers. Many of these chronic conditions are exacerbated by issues such as poor nutrition, lack of exercise, excess stress, alcohol abuse and tobacco abuse. You’ve heard the term “Lifestyle Medicine,” but what does that really mean? “Lifestyle medicine involves the therapeutic use of lifestyle, including a whole-food, plant-predominant eating pattern, regular physical activity, restorative sleep, stress management, avoidance of risky substances and positive social connection as a primary modality delivered by clinicians trained and certified in this specialty to prevent, treat and often reverse chronic disease.”
Lifestyle medicine is an opportunity to prevent and/or reverse disease versus treating the disease. It is considered an essential component in the treatment of chronic disease that can be as effective as medication, without the risks and unwanted side effects.
Let’s think about what makes us healthy versus what we spend our money on. Genetics accounts for 20% of our health, daily environment (outdoor/indoor/work) 20%, access to healthcare 10% and a whopping 50% of what makes us healthy are healthy behaviors. On the flipside, what we are actually spending on being healthy breaks down like this: 88% medical services, 4% healthy behaviors and 8% other. In a time where much of life is out of our control, let this be an opportunity that you are able to take control of. Invest in yourself, invest in your quality of life!
Thinking about getting started with your own lifestyle changes? Here are some tips to get you off the ground: 1) Start small and make it stick. Think about making yourself 1% better each day. 2) Connect. Social connections and accountability have an extremely positive impact. 3) Be grateful. Rather than thinking about “I have to …”, in many cases “We get to …” Help others, be kind to yourself and others.
Get involved in the Lifestyle Medicine Program at Unity Wellness at Lake Region Healthcare. Simply have your provider refer you to the wellness facility and let their supportive and educated staff come alongside you on your journey to better health. There is no better time than now to take control of your health. Find more information at: wellness.lrhc.org