With the prevalence of COVID and the various educational options available to families these days, I find myself the grandparent of nine homeschooling children, 14 if you include toddlers and preschoolers who are continually underfoot. Needless to say, I have plenty of fodder for education stories. Like “Dragnet,” the story you are about to read is true, the names have been changed to protect the innocent.
Mama Teacher opened her eyes to see the clock reading 7:30 a.m. “Oh no! I am late, what happened to the alarm? It should have gone off at 6:30!” Flying out of bed, she headed down to the kitchen to start the day. Mama Teacher is efficient. Her school operates on a regular schedule including appropriate times for classes, meals and breaks. While her brain would prefer a 10 a.m. start, that is not the real world. Thus, this morning did not bode well for Mama or her troops.
Breakfast was quickly served up; cereal was on the menu. School, while behind schedule, ran relatively smoothly except for “potty training.” Most teachers don’t need to deal with this educational dilemma, but it’s not unusual for homeschool teachers. By 11 a.m., 3-year-old Peter, a trainee who typically does quite well with his training, had his third episode of “poopy pants.”Something about eating popcorn the previous night.
Peter was totally unconcerned about the issue but the rest of the students were appalled by the stench. Since Mama also serves as school nurse, she is dispatched to clean up the mess … again. Taking Peter downstairs to the family living quarters, Mama changes him and heads to the only bathroom in the house with a sprayer for rinsing out underwear. As she completes the chore and flushes the toilet, she discovers that it will not flush. Argh, the toilet is clogged. She reaches for the plunger and goes to work on the offensive throne.
After a considerable amount of plunging, she gave up, fearing the toilet was going to require professional help. Yikes, yet another fly in the ointment! It was about then that she realized the plunger was leaking, therefore she was not getting the needed suction. “I give up” she thought dejectedly. While it was not a tragedy or an emergency, it certainly put another wrinkle in the day’s schedule. (At least she wouldn’t need to call a plumber.)
Mama Teacher had accomplished little for the morning, except changing Peter, but it’s soon time for lunch, maybe the afternoon will go better. In the afternoon while Peter is experiencing his fourth round of poopy pants, Mama cleans him up and encourages him to sit on the toilet and relax. She offered a color-by-number game on the tablet to keep him occupied so he could perhaps finish the job. (In my day, we gave kids little books, like, “Everybody Poops” when they sat on the toilet, but I guess now kids need electronics to keep them occupied.)
The tablet battery, however, was dead. Mama tried in vain to connect it to the recharging cable, but alas the cable was too short to reach the toilet. Trying a second electronic device to play entertainment on Hulu ended in failure as well, Hulu wasn’t working. As frustration creeped in, Mary, the always-hungry third-grader, wandered into the bathroom asking if it wasn’t time for snack. Why not? At least something was going according to schedule today.
Mama, Peter, Mary and the rest headed to the kitchen. Matthew, Grade 5, determined to get school over with, headed upstairs with Mama Teacher following close behind. The younger three enjoyed a snack. Matthew pointed out the necessity of bringing Rover, the Labrador, upstairs to school because if any of the younger kids opened the door, Rover would escape and only Dad could catch him. This strategy made sense, so Rover, Matthew and Mama climbed the steps to the classroom.
Meanwhile, Mary and Luke, the first-grader, finished the snack and headed upstairs. Not to be left out, Peter grabbed his water and the snack he had not yet started eating and commenced climbing two sets of stairs to the classroom. Food is not allowed in the classroom, critters and bugs follow food. Sitting on the floor just inside the schoolroom, Peter finally decided to eat. In the meantime, Rover, smelling the irresistible treat, lunged to investigate. Quickly, Mama snatched the snack and the water, setting them on Peter’s desk.
By now students, Mama Teacher, Peter, and Rover are in the classroom and afternoon studies reconvene. The first thing Peter did was open his desk. As he lifted the desktop, the cup of water flew off the desk and splashed all over Teacher’s prized unlaminated paper world map. The poor parent, at the end of her rope, lost her cool and expressed her angst vehemently! Finally, the long day ended, everyone’s work was finally finished, and school was accomplished, leaving Mama exhausted and out of sorts. Matthew, bless him, suggested she call Grandma. What a great idea!
It is uncharacteristic to receive a phone call from my daughter on a school day, so I was not surprised to hear she had a terrible, awful, no good, very bad day. As she began to share this story, I started to smile. As the story got worse, I couldn’t help but giggle. Before long, we were both laughing at the absurdity of such a rotten day that started with opening her eyes at 7:30 a.m. Hats off to teachers, whether teaching at home or in school, yours is a challenging vocation.
Sue Wilken is a lifelong resident of Fergus Falls. Her column appears in the weekend edition.
