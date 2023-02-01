Proposed bills (SF2 & HF2) are fast-tracking at the state capitol to create a new, mandatory 24-week paid leave program. This would be a crushing blow to many local businesses that are fighting to stay open.
Many Fergus Falls Chamber members have spoken loud and clear that this mandate would hurt them. We are grateful that Senator Rasmusson and Representative Backer support local businesses stating they would NOT support this proposal.
Small and large businesses are struggling to keep operations moving forward with fewer employees due to a workforce shortage. They’re impacted by rising prices & supply scarcity. Under the new proposal, Minnesota employers would be required to allow up to 24 weeks off per year for employees (12 weeks paid medical & 12 weeks paid family). Our employers develop benefits that best fit their employees allowing them to recruit with competitive offerings.
In a time of budget surpluses & workforce shortages, MN needs to look for creative solutions to be more competitive, not less. Other states cut taxes, this bill raises taxes. We need to incentivize people to join the workforce, this bill leaves employers with fewer employees. Other states reduce regulations to spur economic growth. This bill adds regulations and increases costs for every MN employer –- big & small businesses, non-profits, education, municipalities – EVERY employer.
Fergus Falls employers told the Chamber how it would impact them:
• Quite simply, this move would potentially put us out of business should any of our full-time staff get sick or need extended family leave. We do everything in our power to provide for our staff and having the state mandate a leave policy for all businesses is crazy.
• Since we are part of a larger global company, leadership would more than likely relocate our facility to another state or country to address the high cost of doing business in MN. I think a lot of mid-large companies will do this … I don’t understand why the state doesn’t understand!
• The Paid Leave legislation is ill-conceived & harmful to employers and employees. It is another financial burden to employers. It is fraught with the potential for misuse and the misuse will be almost impossible to mitigate. Other staff will have to take on more responsibilities to cover for missing co-workers which leads to resentment and burnout. Employees accrue sick leave and PTO. It is responsible to expect them to manage these benefits. Continuing to pay people who aren't working isn't healthy, prudent, or sustainable.
This bill is neither equitable nor sustainable, costing taxpayers billions of dollars and decreasing MN’s ability to attract and retain business. Communities like Fergus Falls face unique challenges given our proximity to North Dakota. If enacted, Fergus Falls businesses may ultimately be forced to close their doors or relocate to a more business-friendly state. This bill is bad for business and bad for Minnesota.
Sincerely,
Lisa Workman
Fergus Falls