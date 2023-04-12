For class once, I wrote a letter and my address, tied it to a latex balloon and released it in hopes somebody found it and wrote back. Nobody did. Instead our class’s balloon release polluted the world and our world’s finite source of helium leaked a little more to space.
Mass latex balloon releases were a bad idea then and worse idea now, what with latex allergies exploding since the 1980s. But other types of balloons are highly useful – and for more than studying weather.
The use of balloons for military surveillance has been recorded since 1790. Before them, the Chinese used paper lanterns. The 19th century quickly brought innovation in manned lighter-than-air craft flight: balloons, dirigibles, blimps.
In July 1861, Union lines freaked at seeing a balloon float towards them from Confederate lines. They fired at that “Infernal Balloon!” It wasn’t a Confederate balloon, but the Enterprise. Its pilot, Thaddeus S.C. Lowe of the Union Balloon corps had been doing aerial reconnaissance behind Confederate lines. Lowe opted to try and land elsewhere, saving both his balloon and his own hide.
The Army Air Corps sought to develop high-altitude balloons in their Project Explorer in 1934. By 1935, a helium-filled balloon named Explorer II lifted two corpsmen to a then-record 72,400 feet. When inflated, Explorer was 192 feet and weighed over 6,400 pounds. But current technology had maxed out. More innovation was needed. Enter a Minneapolis firm: Wintzen Research, run by Otto and Vera Witzen.
Otto had already developed and patented balloon-manufacturing techniques at General Mills. By 1949 they established Wintzen research to better manufacture their own plastic balloons, using lightweight polyethylene (aka PET or polyester, which Mylar is also made from) which would resist UV radiation. Otto wanted that fabric made yet thinner, to just 0.02 inch thick. His employees, mostly women, had to check their nails daily to be sure they couldn’t accidentally nick the fabric. Vera supervised the process, constantly improving the design, construction and quality assurance. She got four patents in her own name. They built three balloons for Project Manhigh, a Navy project in 1957 to study the effects of high altitude on humans.
Air Force officer David G. Simons rose 101,500 feet in his Minnesota-made Manhigh II balloon, writing later he could barely comprehend the beauty of the sky. The New York Times called him “The First Space Man.”
Later, during Project Excelsior, USAF Captain Joseph Kittinger leaped from a balloon to fall nearly 20 miles to Earth in 1960. Kittinger wore a pressure suit plus warmer layers, yet nearly died on these jumps. For Excelsior, they built a balloon nearly 200 feet high, with a capacity of nearly 3 million cubic feet, weighing tons: similarly sized to the Chinese spy balloon shot down last February. All these ballooning projects paved the way for NASA and American space exploration.
Minnesotans remain active in high-altitude ballooning research today. The University of Minnesota has a ballooning team which is one of the 80 Space Grant Consortium teams that NASA is engaging in the Nationwide Eclipse Ballooning project. During the October 14, 2023 annular and the April 8, 2024 total eclipse, these students will monitor and collect data from weather balloons to see how the atmosphere changes during the eclipses.
Such airy aerospace research makes me think of Robert Browning’s buoyant words from his poem “Andrea del Sarto.” “A man's reach should exceed his grasp, Or what's a heaven for?” Yet, just how far does our reach exceed our grasp?
Today, Artemis II is tentatively planned to launch in November 2024, for a lunar flyby mission of 21 days. (For a detailed look at what it takes to live in space, Mary Roach’s “Packing for Mars” is a lively read.) We have robotic rover missions on Mars, and America has 3,433 active satellites in orbit, some spying on Earth.
Much of modern telecommunications relies on privately owned satellites. Starlink (SpaceX) alone was approved for 12,000 satellites. They have put in orbit 3,500 satellites, weighing hundreds to thousands of pounds each. They plan to launch more even as 200 of their satellites have fallen due to geomagnetic storms and other issues. Falling is a good end for a defunct satellite as it will mostly burn up in the atmosphere.
Defunct satellites that don’t fall, though, become possible orbital hazards in an ever-growing floating junkyard in the sky. The International Space Station already had to dodge debris 20 times in its 24 years!
Our usable skies, alas, are far from infinite no matter how big and empty they look right now without all that snow falling.