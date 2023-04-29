I recently marked six months in this new position of communications manager for the City of Fergus Falls. I’m overwhelmed by the eager consumption of city-centric information by the residents. Our strategy is to share the same information across many platforms. We understand that not everyone listens to the radio or is on Facebook; that’s why a multi-pronged approach ensures we’ll reach everyone! I’m confident you can make at least one of these your go-to source for city information.



