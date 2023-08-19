Last spring, when the sap was running, I was offered a gallon of pure maple syrup at a reasonable price. Oh yes, of course I’ll buy a gallon, it keeps forever. One year I purchased five gallons of maple syrup from some Amish folks and after putting it in pint jars, used it for Christmas gifts. This time my plan was not to give gifts, but with 18 grandchildren, there is plenty of opportunity to serve maple syrup. The gallon was delivered and I promptly poured up a bottle for the fridge and set the rest in the utility room. As you know, July was beastly hot and I noticed a few little floaty things in the maple syrup jug, but it didn't spoil, and I was extremely busy with family, so I will check it out later.
August came, life slowed down a little and I decided it was time to do something about the syrup. Now it had a layer across the entire jug. What? Maple syrup is like wild rice, it keeps forever! I have stored it before. A little research on the internet disclosed that while maple syrup “lasts forever,” it must be refrigerated or processed into sealed, sterilized containers. I guess I forgot about that detail. I had too much money invested in the syrup to throw it away, so I decided to do my best and take my chances. According to everything I read, reprocessed maple syrup will at worst cause stomach and severe gastric distress, but no one will die. I decided to skim the skin off, boil the syrup, and then reprocess it.
Problem number one, the glass jar is like a root beer jug, there is no way to reach into it to gently skim the foam off the surface. Solution: I decided to strain it. After finding a strainer and receiving container, I realized the mesh of the sieve was too coarse to catch the scum. It does no good to filter it with the scum passing through the mesh, so on to plan B. I lined the strainer with coffee filters. Congratulating myself for my innovation, I began pouring the gooey substance, which worked beautifully until I lost concentration and poured more syrup than the filters could contain, and it began to ooze out the sides of the strainer. Suddenly I had sticky syrup sliding down the outer edges of my bowl like lava running down a mountain. There was no way to rescue the process without bathing my countertop and stove with sweet maple syrup which I didn’t even dare taste because it was still contaminated with mold. As I tore through cupboards to find a container large enough to rescue the colossal mess, the goo slid off the countertop, onto the cabinet below, between the cabinet and the stove, and all over the floor.
Quickly locating a large bowl to corral the entire debacle, I proceeded to collect the syrup. Counters and floors are flat. Scooping tools are round. The process didn’t go well. Finally, I held a small bowl up to the edge of the counter and using a straight edged tool, scraped the substance off the countertop. With a soapy dishcloth I wiped down the counter and stove. Looking at the puddle on the floor, I knew I had to count my losses and just figure out how to scrape the syrup into a dustpan and dispose of it. After washing the floor, I was ready to start over. I will admit that in spite of my best effort to avoid tasting the sweet sticky syrup, I did lick my fingers a time or two. It did not taste like mold. It tasted as delicious and gooey as any maple syrup I had ever eaten, and with those few samples, I did not get sick, so hope was born.
After the mess was completely cleaned up, I restarted the process of straining the syrup, more slowly this time. An exercise in patience. I then carefully poured the syrup into sterilized quart jars and processed them in a boiling water bath. As I went through this process, I remembered why I hadn’t tackled the project in 10 years. It is messier than you can imagine. Under the best of circumstances, sticky maple syrup finds its way to the outside of every jar, on every horizontal surface, on every tool in the kitchen as well as in unexpected places. Each processed jar must be cooled and then carefully wiped off. The stickiness survived the boiling water bath. Next, the processing kettle needed to be rescued from the tacky residual. When all was done, I found myself with two full quarts of delicious maple syrup in my pantry and refilled the bottle in my refrigerator. All in all, the misadventure was resolved, and it ended in a very good, if exhausting day. The next time I pull out my stove, I bet I will be washing down the sides due to being dried on gluey maple syrup.
A quick note: according to experts on the web, it is NOT advised to use maple syrup that has mold. Doing so may result in stomach pain and gastrointestinal distress. Those who have harvested and processed their own syrup whether personally or commercially say otherwise. Please use caution if you find mold in your syrup, the experts say to throw it away.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone