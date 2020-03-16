There are people who sustain a traumatic brain injury (TBI) and may not even know they have a TBI. Lack of self-awareness is a common trend with concussions and how they are related to a TBI. If someone has a traumatic brain injury (TBI)/concussion, his or her symptoms may not appear right away, it may be two days after the injury, or months/years after the injury. Depending on the injury, a person who has a concussion for the first time, may not have significate long-lasting symptoms, but if that person receives another concussion, their chances of developing symptoms are more likely to have life-lasting symptoms. If the incident is so detrimental, the person will show symptoms right away.
An example: A child who falls from a tree and hits their head on a rock, the next week in school they may start showing symptoms of not being able to comprehend what they just read, is now having problems doing math, saying they have a headache every day, all of a sudden became aggressive outside their norm, or may show signs of withdrawal. Parents and teachers may have no clue why this child is acting different. It may be caused from the trauma of falling from the tree or getting hit on the head by the rock. Another example: A person falls, and their head receives a jolt or whiplash and now they are having symptoms with multiple headaches and a problem with short-term memory.
To name a few, a traumatic brain injury is any injury to the brain that may be caused by external forces, substance use, jolts/whiplash, or certain forced moves and can result from falls, car accidents, sports injuries, or blows to the head. More injuries and symptoms are listed below. Most TBI’s are mild (i.e., concussions), but some individuals with traumatic brain injuries experience short term or permanent changes that can negatively affect their life, work, or academics as each brain injury is unique. Some individuals with a brain injury may not experience full recovery and will need to learn how to live with the changes, and some will heal just fine. The health field is making strides with new healing procedures and more research is being done across the world to find treatments for TBI. There are some treatments today that have healed or helped lessen symptoms to the point people can function like they did before the injury; be it traditional medicine, complementary, alternative-or neurofunctional medicine and sometimes it is a combination of these.
When an individual experiences a traumatic brain injury, their spouse, co-workers, friends, parents/guardians need to work together quickly so the person does not experience a sense of helplessness and hopelessness. A person who is injured may experience depression and/or anxiety and may have thoughts of “giving up” and not search for healing, they also may include suicidal ideation with a plan or intent to end his/her suffering. Other areas to be concerned with, are treatments with medication that may alter the persons moods or thinking. The individual may isolate themselves from others because the individual is not the same after the injury or it is overwhelming for them to be around others. Some TBI individuals have a hard time going to the grocery store because of the lights, and the business that will over stimulate the individual’s brain.
Therefore, they call it the the “invisible injury.” Just because the individual does not have a bandage or brace around their head doesn’t mean they don’t need help and understanding. Each individual TBI/concussion is different and can suffer either mild or severe physical and mental symptoms. Gather as much information as you can about how you can educate yourself on TBIs in order to help someone going through a TBI. Some traumatic brain injuries may require years of treatment, some sufferers may never totally regain the physical and mental abilities they had before their injury, and some may recover right away or over time. If you suffer from a TBI or you are a caregiver, relative, friend, teacher, coach, or co-worker “Never Give Up.”
To learn more about TBI or if you are someone with a TBI, please join the Brain Injury Education & Support Group at Lake Region Healthcare (First Floor Rehab Balcony) the first Tuesday of every month from 4:30-5:30 p.m. We learn about life with a brain injury, learn the latest trends and information, develop relationships with others who have similar experiences, and learn from others’ strategies and successes. There will be a different topic each month.
Jacque Mortenson is the founder of the Brain Injury Collaborative of West Central Minnesota.
