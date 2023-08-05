Marijuana officially became legal in the State of Minnesota on Aug. 1. I am not surprised by this as nearly half (23) of the states in the U.S. have legalized recreational marijuana (according to U.S. News and World Report). Minnesota has always been a progressive state so I think we all knew it was coming and now it is here.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?