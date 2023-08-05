Marijuana officially became legal in the State of Minnesota on Aug. 1. I am not surprised by this as nearly half (23) of the states in the U.S. have legalized recreational marijuana (according to U.S. News and World Report). Minnesota has always been a progressive state so I think we all knew it was coming and now it is here.
When I was in college (not that long ago, LOL) I clearly remember a teacher/professor saying that someday marijuana will be legal. After he said that my classmates and I all wondered what he was smoking because that was so far from the realm of the world we knew and that sounded like the craziest thing we had ever heard. And then more than 30 years later, puff, oops I mean poof, marijuana is now legal.
The professor went on to say the reason it will become legal is because it’s natural and grows wild like grass or weeds etc. And another reason it will become legal is because the State and Federal government will want to collect sales tax on all the transactions that are taking place illegally. Turns out he is probably correct on that and I am only realizing it recently.
I know one of the things that legalization of marijuana is supposed to do is eliminate drug dealers from selling it. Not anyone can sell you marijuana, it has to be purchased from a licensed dispensary. So selling it on street corners will still be illegal. I normally try to be an optimist, however, I seriously doubt that the legalization of marijuana will eliminate drug dealers from selling weed. If anything it may make the situation worse as marijuana will become more available than ever and enterprising unlicensed dealers will undercut the prices of the licensed dispensaries. Maybe I am wrong, however, my batting average is pretty good.
