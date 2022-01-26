“You’re so lucky that you have friends.”
“I wish I had friends like you!”
“Well at least you have friends to do things with ...”
The whole reality of friendship changes drastically when you’re married and/or if you have children. There is a lot out there about how having kids changes everything, especially friendships; but what about how marriage (or serious relationships) affects friendship? There is significantly less floating around the interwebs about such things.
When my husband and I met, we both had our own friends. None of mine lived in town and I didn’t really know any of his. He became my best friend in a hurry and we became inseparable quickly. The time that I normally would dedicate to my friends was now split between my husband-to-be and my friends who live an hour away.
I have always had a smaller circle of close friends, so when I say I spent my time with three friends, I’m not exaggerating — and two of them were married to each other.
I met his friends. He met mine. Individualized friend time became lesser and farther between. Group friend gatherings became larger due to work and life schedules and the desire to see all the friends and not to pick and choose who we had time for. Additionally, as life moves you through different chapters, we gained new friends.
Hockey season introduced us to other hockey parents that we had fun with. Baseball season did the same. Old friends resurfaced. Through it all, my “original” friends from right before I met my husband were still there.
Married friendships just don’t look the same as single friendships. Availability is less open and more structured. The friends you spend time with are the ones who happen to be in the same place at the same time as you. It’s harder to find time for things other than work and life so when you do have time, you jam as much as you can into the available time.
Some of my friends struggled with this, despite the fact that they are just as busy as I am. They became accustomed to me being able to accommodate their availability; but I wasn’t single anymore. I had a whole secondary schedule to take into consideration, and that secondary schedule involved some awesome and active kids’ schedules, too.
If busy was a business, I’d be a millionaire!
The thing about adult friendships, though, is that they evolve. The same friends that I spent all my free time with are now the friends that I talk to daily — the ones that I depend on for the things that matter. They are the ones who knew me before I knew my husband and who can give a perspective that other friends aren’t able to, just because of how long I have known them. We have all come to terms with this and, honestly, while we often miss each other, we are still just as close.
My high school best friend lives in Washington. I see her (and sometimes her husband) once every few years now that we are both married. We talk sporadically, but we pick up right where we left off like no time has passed. I wouldn’t trade her for anything.
My 20’s best friend has moved a handful of times and, while he is less than an hour down the road, our friendship is much like that of my high school best friend. We also have vacationed together with our spouses, which is an occurrence I look forward to.
My “adult best friend” I met in my 20s and she and I talk daily and about everything and anything. I truly cannot remember the last time we saw each other, but I’m pretty sure it was just while she groomed my dog because that’s all either of us had time for. When I tell you we can text at light speed, I’m only barely joking!
I gained a second “adult best friend” through the course of life who follows the same narrative as above.
Then I got married and my whole friend base expanded. Neighbors, my husband’s friends, parents of our kids’ friends and teammates, co-workers, random people we met along the way ...
The only thing that has remained static with my friendships since I got married is that I get to hang out with my very best friend every day ... and the fact that my other friendships are ever evolving and necessarily flexible. It’s just the reality of being married with friends.