The playground was all hers. From the cooking fires, to the well, to the watching of the neighborhood comings and goings, joy abounded within. Twas all pure delight as the tables her helpful hands set served many. Only the purest of thoughts ran like streams of living water from her heart fulfilling the desire within to be a handmaid of the Lord.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?