As Americans, we take pride in our individualism. It is part of who we are. But so is being part of something bigger than ourselves. As a country, it helped us win two World Wars. As a community, it helped us rebuild in the face of natural disaster on top of a global pandemic. It is part of the image of America as a “shining city on a hill”.
Nationally, wearing masks has become a divisive issue. Locally, let’s be above that. Let’s make wearing a mask about the safety of our neighbors and the well-being of our businesses. I don’t necessarily like wearing a mask. It is uncomfortable and looks strange. But when I know that wearing one makes my mother feel comfortable being around her grandchildren, or gives my friend Glen, who is in his 90s, the peace of mind that he can shop at a local store knowing everyone is doing all they can, then it is worth it to me. I understand that the science may be mixed, but I also understand that it certainly can’t hurt.
We have been fortunate as a community that we have not seen a spike in COVID-19 related cases. Let us hope and pray that this continues. But as we open up our businesses let us do so knowing that we are taking every precaution to ensure the safety of our residents and reduce the likelihood of a spike that could lead to further restrictions.
How have we gotten to a place in our society where being asked (not told) to do something to protect the health of others has become an infringement on our personal freedoms? Wearing a mask is not about you. It is about the health of your neighbor. Many people in our community have suffered during this pandemic. Businesses have suffered. Individuals have suffered. When one suffers, we all suffer. Being asked to wear a mask for the safety of your neighbor is not an undue hardship.
Let us be a shining city. Not because we wear masks but because we care for one another. Because we look not only to our own interests, but also to the interests of others.
Local leaders, including Lake Region Healthcare, public health officials, and business groups have signed on to the following letter urging the public to take safety precautions to ensure the wellbeing of our residents and businesses as we reopen.
“Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) began recommending wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores, pharmacies), especially in areas of significant community-based transmission. This use of simple cloth face coverings (homemade masks are fine) is an effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus and lower the risk of spread by someone who may be sick and not realize it.
We’ve noticed a slow adoption rate for this practice in our community, so we are taking action with a community-wide campaign to help everyone become more comfortable with the practice of wearing a mask through education & widespread adoption. As more customer-facing businesses begin to re-open, the importance of this effort only increases.
The City of Fergus Falls, Lake Region Healthcare (LRH), the Fergus Falls Downtown Riverfront Council (FFDRC), Greater Fergus Falls (GFF), and the Fergus Falls Area Chamber of Commerce (FFACC) are jointly hosting a public service campaign to encourage shoppers to wear face coverings while in public. Collectively, we will work with as many businesses as possible to implement the initiative community-wide to:
• Encourage all employees in retail and food services to wear a mask as part of their uniform.
• Encourage all customers to wear a mask while shopping.
This approach will help minimize the risk for our community’s workforce as well as for the general public.
A complete kit, including printable signage, digital assets for placement in emails and on company websites, as well as social media assets that can be shared and posted are provided on partner websites.
This campaign was created in the spirit of helping to educate the general public about the importance of wearing a mask when in public places and to make wearing a face covering in public the norm rather than the exception. To help with that effort, we encourage you to take advantage of every opportunity you have to share it:
• Share the messages on your doors and windows.
• Share it on your company websites and in email signatures.
• Share it on your personal and company social media platforms.
Let’s not share the COVID-19 virus but let’s all join together in sharing the messaging around the importance of wearing a mask or face covering. We invite you to unite with us now in the fight to slow the spread.
Thank you for your business, your patience and your support. Stay safe and well.”
Ben Schierer is the mayor of Fergus Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.