The school year is in its final full month. The birds are (finally) chirping and it seems like spring is actually here — this is the reality of the month of May.
May, for my family, is also extremely busy. In a big, gigantically huge way — but I’m certainly not complaining!
We like celebrating May Day, Cinco de Mayo, Mother’s Day, Memorial Day ... We have multiple birthdays dispersed throughout the month. Undoubtedly, spring cleaning falls primarily in May — and along with spring cleaning, for me, comes any sort of renovations or updates to the house and the yard. We have all the school music concerts, track meets, summer sports kick offs, continuing hockey tournaments, piano lessons and makeup activities that got cancelled in April due to wintery weather.
Last Sunday we did, indeed, celebrate May Day. It’s a tradition/holiday that has largely died in the younger populations, which is truly sad. I grew up with May Day and it was one of the best days of the year in my neighborhood in Rugby, North Dakota. I refuse to let it go without a fight, though, and my family and I will continue to put together May baskets and “ding dong ditch” away!
Monday had a makeup track meet in store.
Tomorrow, we will celebrate Cinco de Mayo with friends — which, for us, primarily consists of a smorgasbord of Mexican-inspired food and overeating — but we love it!
We will make the rounds for Mother’s Day. I don’t think it’s spoiling anything for my mom by sharing what we have made a habit of gifting the last few years — flowers from a local greenhouse that can be enjoyed all season. (Those make their way to more than just my mother and mother-in-law!)
Memorial Day is almost always up in the air as far as what we will do — but it will certainly be something, rather than nothing!
There are a few birthdays on the list too — my oldest son, my daughter, my sister ... those are just a few!
My very white kitchen is about to get a makeover, which I have been pondering since I moved in at the end of last summer, and finally made a decision on. I am looking forward to introducing some color into my main level very soon! (Bring on the blue!)
I actually had to decline a few out-of-town events in May simply because I just have so much going on ...
... but that’s how I like it!
I am fully aware that I am not good at doing nothing. I can sit still and read a book but I don’t sit in a bubble bath for even one full episode of some television show. I can barely make it through a movie unless I am extremely invested, just because sitting still isn’t exactly my forte. I sit at work, but I am constantly doing something, even if I find myself in a holding pattern — always moving ... always doing something ...
Can I sit still? Yes, I can. Do I prefer to? No.
My mind never seems to quit — the creative ideas and problem solving continue to knock on the door to my mind — even when I’m asleep!
I dream almost nightly and, even if I can’t fully remember what I dreamt after I wake up, I can give some sort of disjointed idea of what was a part of my dreams. (Recently, I dreamt an entire episode of “X Files” that never actually happened — Scully performed emergency surgery on Krycek and went into labor mid-procedure and had to talk Mulder through completing the surgery ...)
Yes, staying busy is just my preferred mode of being. I realize that it is certainly important to have slow, still moments; but I believe that it is good to embrace the busyness, too. After all, that is the reality of my life.
Do you like being busy?