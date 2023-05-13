Last summer, the City of Fergus Falls celebrated 150 years of incorporation. Now in our 151st year, there is still much history to celebrate (and be made!) in Fergus Falls, and May is the perfect month to highlight it. May is known nationally as Preservation Month. Established in 1973 by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, Preservation Month events sponsored by local Historic Preservation Commissions, historical societies, and cultural organizations are held to promote historic places, instill pride of place, promote heritage tourism, and demonstrate the social and economic benefits of historic preservation.
Better than a comments section
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
✔ A site just for our local community
✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation
✔ Free for everyone
Join the community
What's NABUR?
Most Popular
-
Ben Franklin Crafts closing
-
Steal A Deal discount retailer opens in the former Sunmart
-
Area theft ring busted
-
Lakes Area Grow Co. to celebrate grand opening
-
Ottertail couple charged with tax and fraud violations
-
Fatal crash in Scambler Township
-
Bauman resigns as CEO of Greater Fergus Falls
-
A dying town? I think not!
-
Code of conduct
-
OTC Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help in rural burglaries
- PAID ADVERTISEMENT -
MN Lake Guys Real Estate
Most Popular
-
Area theft ring busted
-
Ottertail couple charged with tax and fraud violations
-
Bauman resigns as CEO of Greater Fergus Falls
-
A dying town? I think not!
-
Code of conduct
-
Fargo man flees in stolen vehicle in OTC
-
Being hands-on and seeing results
-
Canadian man charged with felony voter fraud
-
Thick and hearty sausage gravy
-
From the Record — May 2-8, 2023