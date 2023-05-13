Last summer, the City of Fergus Falls celebrated 150 years of incorporation. Now in our 151st year, there is still much history to celebrate (and be made!) in Fergus Falls, and May is the perfect month to highlight it. May is known nationally as Preservation Month. Established in 1973 by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, Preservation Month events sponsored by local Historic Preservation Commissions, historical societies, and cultural organizations are held to promote historic places, instill pride of place, promote heritage tourism, and demonstrate the social and economic benefits of historic preservation.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?