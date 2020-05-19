The enclosed photo was taken in the spring of 1962. These are my former students from Bound Brook High School in New Jersey, all dressed up in Elizabethan costumes performing in our production of Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night.” In the play, they are referred to as "the clowns," a bunch of rascals, who enjoyed a flagon of rhenish to trigger and enhance their playful antics.
Standing on the swing in the center of the photo is Joey Krenetsky, one of my best actors and still remains one of my best friends. He was cast as Feste, the court jester, a clever and wonderfully witty fool.
Joey is fond of telling a story about me – during a rehearsal, he came to me with his script in hand and showed me one of Feste’s lines. He said, “Mr. Tollefson, what does this line mean?” I looked at the line, mulled it over, and told Joey, “I don’t have the slightest idea what he’s talking about, but say the line the best way you can. Just make it sound like it’s important.” There you have it: An embarrassing confession from a rookie teacher!
But before you label Joey and me as a couple of dullards, I recently discovered some information on the court jester, which lets us off the hook. The court jester was often referred to as the “fool,” but that is a misnomer. I came across this essay “The History of the Court Jester” written by Magda Romanska. She states, “The jester was often represented as the only wise man of the company. Like Feste in Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’, he frequently spoke in improvised rhymes and sophisticated riddles, ensuring that the true meaning of his words remained obscure and beyond the understanding of common folk.” OK, I guess Joey and I are just plain old “common folk.”
Well, I was hooked on the role of the court jester and Googled the subject for more revelations. The court jester is a universal character. He can be found in ancient Rome and in China, in Renaissance Europe and in czarist Russia, at the courts of the Middle East, and in classical Sanskrit plays of ancient India. In Europe the court jester went by a number of monikers, like the fool, buffoon, clown, joker and trickster. But his role was essentially the same.
He sat in on court sessions, often next to the King. He could sing and dance, crack jokes, and poke fun at elite members of the court. His clothes were a contrast to the uppity types, often dressed in rags like a hobo or in an outlandish, comic costume. He was there to entertain and liven the meetings when deliberations dragged into boredom. But there was one essential purpose, which I never realized. The court jester was wise.
Sadly, he was often selected because of a physical deformity or mental illness. He might have been a hunchback, a dwarf, or a schizophrenic. So there is a strange dichotomy going on here, an abnormal and unsuitable outward appearance, but inside, there was wisdom.
He regaled the group, but most of all, he zeroed in on the truth. And being an entertainer, and not a nobleman, he could get away with caustic remarks that would not offend anyone, including the king. The court would nod and laugh, but recognize their failures, their lies, their bad habits, and their pompous, narcissistic displays of importance.
If you think about it, we still have court jesters today. They are not dwarfs nor hunchbacks seated next to the president, but you will see them on late night TV. They are gifted comic satirists, and like the fools of ancient times, they make us laugh when they expose the truth. Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, Conan O’Brien, Jimmy Kimmel, John Oliver, Bill Maher, Trevor Noah, and if you’re as old as I am, we go back to Steve Allen and Jack Parr. And let’s not forget “Saturday Night Live”; those comics always surprise me with their clever skits. These performers are especially important right now. They bring levity and truth to our tough times.
If he were still alive, Robin Williams would be my choice for a present day White House court jester. I can see him dancing about, wearing a dunce cap and sporting a Pinocchio mask with an extendable nose, which would spring forward, when anyone told a lie. Just an idea.
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher” and lives near Phelps Mill.
