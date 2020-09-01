The death of Chadwick Boseman on Friday, Aug. 28 was a shock for those not in the know and fans of the Marvel Universe. A rising star in Hollywood, Boseman will be remembered most for his role as T’Challa/Black Panther in “Black Panther.”
The death of Boseman has left a hole in something that Disney and Marvel set out to create — an interconnected universe where comic book heroes can appear in multiple movies. While I assume at the moment, the idea of replacing Boseman is not in the cards, it won’t be the first or last time that a movie studio has decided to forge on with a character.
Disney/Marvel has even done it in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). In “Iron Man,” Lt. Col. James Rhodes was played by Terrence Howard in the first installment and by Don Cheadle in every movie after that. The importance of the character (and the secondary nature of him in the earlier movie) allowed Disney to replace him. The biggest change in the MCU was when the studio decided to replace Edward Norton Jr. as the Hulk with Mark Ruffalo. The Hulk is an A-list character in the MCU and switching this role was supremely unique.
Death has also not stopped studios from making a move. In the “Harry Potter” movies, Michael Gambon took over the role as Dumbledore after the death of Richard Harris.
There have even been movies where stand-ins have helped complete the movie. My personal favorite, “The Crow,” had a stand-in for Brandon Lee after he was killed during the making of the film. Paul Walker’s brother helped finish the arch for his character in the “Fast and the Furious” series. And Lastly, “Game of Death” saw Bruce Lee, Brandon’s father, replaced by two doubles in order to finish the movie six years after his death.
On the opposite spectrum, Christopher Nolan opted not to replace Heath Ledger as the Joker after his death. The Joker is the most iconic villain in the Batman series and after being taken into custody at the end of “The Dark Knight,” many assumed that he would reappear in the follow-up. Ledger would die the same year the movie was released and the studio would then switch gears and go back to the story involving the League of Assassins.
Nolan doesn’t shy away from replacing actors though. In the same franchise, the character of Rachel Dawes was played by Katie Holmes in “Batman Begins,” then Maggie Gyllenhaal in “The Dark Knight.” The character was integral to the plot and was replaced by Gyllenhaal with the blessing of Holmes.
Boseman’s death will surely be felt throughout the production of future MCU movies. It has already been discussed to not recast the character, but the original “Black Panther” netted over $1 billion and won an Oscar. Hopefully, Disney and Marvel will find a way to not only honor Boseman but appease a very passionate fan base.
Yannick Ngakoue joins Vikings
While it has been hard for me to get excited about next year’s football season (thanks COVID-19), I came away astonished and impressed with the Minnesota Vikings’ move to trade for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. The Vikings will have to give up next year’s second-round pick and a conditional 2022 pick that could be as high as a third-round selection if he is a Pro Bowler and the Vikings win the Super Bowl (if this happens, who cares what they had to give up to get him!).
Not only did the Vikings pick up a 25-year-old Pro Bowl pass rusher to add to the Vikings “reboot” defense, but I have found hilarity in seeing people try to pronounce his name. Ngakoue has been a terror in the trenches and was even willing to take less money to consummate the trade to the Vikings.
General manager Rick Spielmann usually gets dumped on for making shortsighted trades, but this one is receiving praise across the league. I have seen several websites that are typically critical of the Vikings giving this trade an A-plus rating.
The Jaguars have made several questionable decisions over the last few years and it seems like the trade is more of the same. According to reports, the team could have received the Raiders’ 19th overall pick in this year’s draft but turned it down because they believed they could receive more. After failing to do so, the Vikings pounced and got a stud defensive player.
SKOL!
Zach Stich is the managing editor of The Daily Journal.
