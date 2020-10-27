As someone whose family has lived in Fergus Falls for several generations I appreciate when I meet people who are new to town and that is one reason why I am voting for Victoria McWane-Creek for City Council Ward 3. McWane-Creek made it very clear that she wants an all-inclusive Fergus Falls for anybody who lives here, whether they have lived here for seven days or their family has lived here for seven generations. McWane-Creek believes any people who come here should feel like they belong. I agree very much with that sentiment. She talked about first coming here, she said that she felt unwelcome and that is part of the reason she decided to run for City Council.
Mcwane-Creek also spoke of the things that ‘Greater Fergus Falls’ is doing to help local businesses’ in the area because everyone knows we need to fill these empty buildings; well they are doing just that and Mcwane-Creek knows and supports it. They have already filled many empty buildings in town with new and exciting businesses. I too support that.
McWane-Creek spoke of many issues, but one issue in particular that caught my interest is when she mentioned evaluating all aspects of city government, both fiscally and socially. She talked about how the police department is weaponized against people of color in our community, she knows first-hand because it has happened to her twice now, once when she first moved here and once again this past summer. What she meant by the term “weaponized” is that people are calling the police on people of color for no reason, she later clarified in a Facebook video on her Facebook page “Victoria4FergusFalls.” Her opponent who is the incumbent, Brent Thompson had no comment toward that and instead talked about his life growing up in San Francisco and Chicago with “half his friends being African American.” I don’t believe having a Black friend makes one anti-racist. I agree completely with what McWane-Creek is saying and I believe she can really help bring a positive change for everyone here in our wonderful community.
McWane-Creek listens to people and seeks to understand everyone, she’s a proven leader who makes plans and executes them. It’s very clear to me that she cares deeply for our community and us as individuals and that is why I am voting for Victoria McWane-Creek for City Council Ward 3.
Ian Landberg
Fergus Fall
