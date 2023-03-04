Recently on ABC national news I saw the story titled “Biden to award Medal of Honor to Black Vietnam War hero after paperwork ‘lost’ twice.” It was a very moving story as this man, Col. Paris Davis, who was one of the first Black officers in the Green Beret’s performed heroically in battle during the Vietnam War saving three men despite being wounded himself. For his actions he was awarded the Silver Star, however, subsequent requests to have his award upgraded to the Medal of Honor were inexplicably lost by the Army twice over the years. The Davisl says, “The first time is on me, the second time is on the Army.” He has speculated that his race could have played a factor. If that is the case, that is sad.
It could have been a mistake, however, I highly doubt it was. The reason I believe it was not a mistake is that the same thing happened to Master Sgt. Woodrow “Woody” Keeble of Wahpeton. Keeble was one of North Dakota’s most decorated soldiers and the first full blooded Sioux Indian to receive the nation’s highest military honor. And it almost didn’t happen. Keeble was a veteran of WWII and Korea and his acts of heroism are well documented. While serving in Korea he is credited with taking down three enemy machine-gun emplacements with grenades and two trenches filled with enemy riflemen, all while being injured himself. He saved many fellow soldiers by doing so and his own platoon put him up for the Medal of Honor. Unfortunately the paperwork was lost so they resubmitted the application and it was lost again. And then the statute of limitations ran out and he went the rest of his life not being awarded the Medal of Honor which he so rightfully deserved. This man made a huge sacrifice to do what he did. His war wounds left him partially paralyzed and unable to speak at age 42, and contributed to his death in 1982 at age 65.
Some years later, fellow soldiers, family, friends, tribal leaders and politicians began urging Congress to award Keeble the Medal of Honor, which no Sioux Indian has received. It literally took an act of Congress for Keeble to be awarded the Medal of Honor and on July 23, 2008 he was awarded posthumously with his step-son, Russell Hawkins, accepting the award on his behalf.
According to governor.gov.nd at the presentation of the Medal of Honor, President George W. Bush remarked, "Woody Keeble's act of heroism saved many American lives, and earned him a permanent place in his fellow soldiers' hearts."
So when President Biden awards Col. Paris Davis his long awaited Medal of Honor I will be thinking about Master Sgt. Woody Keeble who has a very similar story.
Let’s hope going forward that our military will not lose anyone else’s paperwork when it comes to being recognized for heroic acts.
