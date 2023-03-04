Recently on ABC national news I saw the story titled “Biden to award Medal of Honor to Black Vietnam War hero after paperwork ‘lost’ twice.” It was a very moving story as this man, Col. Paris Davis, who was one of the first Black officers in the Green Beret’s performed heroically in battle during the Vietnam War saving three men despite being wounded himself. For his actions he was awarded the Silver Star, however, subsequent requests to have his award upgraded to the Medal of Honor were inexplicably lost by the Army twice over the years. The Davisl says, “The first time is on me, the second time is on the Army.” He has speculated that his race could have played a factor. If that is the case, that is sad.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?