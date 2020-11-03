I visited Steve Berg and Linda Quistad-Berg at their home on a beautiful autumn afternoon. I had heard them play before, but this was something special. I learned how they use their musical talents to help groups raise money. Linda explained how it all started 10 years ago at their winter home in Arizona. “We played at the RV park we were at; we had played music together at home, but not for an audience before then. We got such positive feedback, that it inspired us to do more.
“We started doing Concerts for a Good Cause. These are house concerts where the folks giving the concert decide what good cause they would like to raise money for and invite people to come to the concert. We come with our instruments and perform a two-hour concert with an intermission and lots of good finger food. At the end, the hat is passed and all of the proceeds go to the good cause, none to us. We have raised funds for Habitat for Humanity several times, the food shelf, the Shan Refugee School in Myanmar, and an adolescent project in Perham.
“We also organized a monthly music jam session held at the Good Samaritan Senior Living Center in Battle Lake, which went on for several years until COVID. We also performed whole concerts at the Park Gardens Senior Living Center in Fergus Falls as well as at the Good Samaritan in Battle Lake.”
I wanted to know more about the type of music they play. Linda explained, “We choose songs that ‘ring true’ with our life experience, and if they need to be changed to be more in line with what we know to be true about life and love, we just change the wording to say what we want it to say. Since retiring, especially, it has been such a gift to our relationship to be able to make music together any day, any time; we seem to love the same types of music and agree on the changes we make. I think music joins people together in a special way at a different level than just speaking does, and when you have experiences that you can share with others when you sing, it enriches their lives, too.”
Mary Worner knows Linda and Steve well, she commented, “They create an amazing show, based on their life experiences. It includes, in addition to their soothing vocal duets with guitar accompaniment, other musical instruments, stories, humor and surprises.”
I was interested in their professional backgrounds. Linda’s educational background was in nursing, which opened up many fields of endeavor. She worked in hospital setting, starting prenatal classes, and then went on to public health, where she worked primarily with teen moms. Her passion for prevention led her to start a peer helper program as a school nurse.
Steve has a Ph.D. in biochemistry from Purdue University and enjoyed an academic career, first at the University of Denver and then at Winona State University, where he taught cell biology and did research on photosynthetic energy transfer and protein structure and function.
But now, Steve has time to pursue his passion: working with wood. He makes guitars, and he explained his inspiration for that craft. “ My grandfather was a carpenter and he made two violins, one for my mother and one for my aunt. At some point, I started thinking that I was a woodworker and I could make a musical instrument. But it wouldn’t be a violin because I don’t play a violin. It made more sense to make a guitar that I could play.” Steve told me his first four guitars were all classical guitars like the one shown in the photo. He commented, “Classical guitars with nylon strings have a structure that is different from a steel string acoustic guitar and have a somewhat different sound.”
Before I left, they played“Autumn Leaves” for me. I listened to the words and it all came together,“Since you went away the days grow long/ And soon I’ll hear old winter’s song ... ” Yes, a loving couple in the autumn of their days, joyfully singing under golden autumn leaves. Thank you, Steve and Linda, for using your musical talents to make a better world.
Note: To hear Steve and Linda sing on YouTube, search “Steven Berg Arizona Skies.” Also search “Butternut Belle” to learn how Steve makes his guitars.
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher” and lives near Phelps Mill.
