Ah, summer! The camping season has officially begun! For those of you who camp, especially tent camp, you know that every successful event starts with a good plan. When doing this with the family, it’s a slam dunk, we know who is going and what they need, but when grandkids are coming without parents, it’s a whole new ballgame. When the plan is completed, we have lists: menus, food, camp equipment, activity plans (like are we swimming, hiking, biking, or all of the above?), appropriate clothing for the weather and the activities, and of course, a shopping list. Then we load the truck. Usually, no matter who is making the trip, we have more gear than space. It can be challenging. The first camp out of the season usually requires the most planning because we have to work the bugs out of the system. I always wonder what we forgot. (This year the only thing we forgot were the toothbrushes!)



