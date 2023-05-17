18 Ozzie

Ozzie in the U.S. Navy at age 18.

 Submitted

The photo I’ve included shows me on May 5, 1955. I had graduated from the Hospital Corpsman School at Great Lakes Naval Training Center, and was hitchhiking home for a two-week furlough. I was 18 years old.



