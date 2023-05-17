The photo I’ve included shows me on May 5, 1955. I had graduated from the Hospital Corpsman School at Great Lakes Naval Training Center, and was hitchhiking home for a two-week furlough. I was 18 years old.
That six-month Corpsman School was a great experience for me. We studied a lot of anatomy and physiology and did lab work. I learned how to draw blood from an arm and give shots. We had combat training, field medical treatment – bandaging a wound or putting a splint on a broken leg.
Fortunately, I served when there was no war. During wartime, many corpsmen were transferred to the Fleet Marine Force, because the U.S. Marines do not have medical service. All of that is provided by the U.S. Navy. We had instructors in Corpsman School, who had served in combat during the Korean War. They had horrific stories of aiding wounded Marine soldiers on the battlefield.
After my furlough, I headed for the Naval Hospital in Chelsea, Massachusetts. It had a large Dependents Unit, where wives and children of servicemen were treated. I spent most of those two and a half years working in the pediatric clinic and ward. Yes, I worked with kids. If one of my sons asked me, “What did you do in the war, Daddy?”, I would have to honestly answer, “I changed diapers.”
But I must admit, working with sick children gives a young man an important perspective on life itself. When you hold the hand of a dying two-year-old child, while a doctor works frantically to save the youngster’s life, it imprints a message on the value of being alive that you will never forget.
Yes, I experienced tragic moments, but there were brighter times as well. One of my favorite stories is about helping a three-year-old boy take a bowel movement. I held his hands as he sat on the commode, so he wouldn’t drop down into the water. Pretty soon I heard a ‘plunk, plunk’. I wiped his behind and flushed the toilet. He immediately started screaming, “No! No! No!” He was kicking me in the shins. I said, “What the heck is the matter with you?” He yelled out, “I wanted to see it!” Well, I guess you can’t blame the kid. It was his special creation and he certainly had earned the privilege to admire it.
Those three years in the U.S. Navy were of great value to me. It brought me off the farm and into a new world, learning how to take care of myself without the help of parents. In boot camp, I slept in a barracks with 85 other sailors. Coming from an all-White neighborhood, I was now living with African Americans, Mexicans, and sailors with other ethnic backgrounds. It was an important lesson on the diversity of our country. We were all sleeping in the same room and being treated equally.
I often wonder if we, as a nation, should install a mandatory two-years of service after high school graduation. It is called “conscription” and Israel has maintained that policy for years. All Israeli citizens over the age of 18 must serve their country, three years for men and two years for women.
And it wouldn’t have to be military service. It could be working in one of our National Parks, helping disabled children, assisting elders in nursing homes, or serving in a foreign country to help poor people, such as the Peace Corps. Any of that would be a positive experience, and help young people learn how to live on their own.
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher" and lives near Phelps Mill.