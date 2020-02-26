This past weekend, temperatures soared to above 40 degrees. Who can deny that Saturday was beautiful! The sun was shining, and icicles were melting. I was going to wash my car, but the line was too long, and I didn’t have time to wait. After driving through several puddles, I was glad my car was not yet washed. Ah, the first hint of spring! Garrison Keillor described it best when he said, “It feels like spring, but it’s more like spring painted on a brick wall and when you rap on it, you bust your knuckles!” Yep, that pretty much describes spring-like weather this time of year. But it gives us hope.
As I look out my window, toward the lake, I see that the 6-foot snowman that has been guarding our home since Christmas has lost his head. I’m not sure when it happened, but most likely in the last huge windstorm that was supposed to be a blizzard, but little snow came, so it was just windy and incredibly cold. Only about a week ago. At any rate, I looked at that headless snowman and thought back to the day it was created.
The grandkids were home for Christmas, and because they don’t drive, they brought their parents. Actually, their dad had some vacation time at Christmas and chose to visit us and bring the kids along. (You can choose whichever scenario you like, but I prefer the first one.) This daddy is very child oriented, plus he can’t sit around and watch movies all day, so he takes the kids outside and plays with them, no matter what the weather. The four kids bundled up, we knew the youngest one would only be out for a few minutes, but that didn’t deter his enthusiasm. They found an old saucer, you know, the kind you slide down hills with, (when we were kids, we called them flying saucers) and a length of rope. Since the saucer was old, the handles had broken off years ago, so the kids had to hold onto the rope. This is probably not a bad plan because it gives the kids an element of control. If dad goes too fast, or they get scared, or whatever the variable might be, they can let go. The downside is if the child is too young to hold on tight, they have no fun. On the other hand, if the child is too young to hold on, maybe it’s for the best. Dad can have so much fun he gets carried away. Enough of this circle, you get the picture. After dragging the kids around Dad got tired of that dog and pony show and found he could accomplish the same result by standing in one spot and swing the rope around. Soon there was a track on the ice in a perfect circle and the spinning was picking up speed. Kids were standing in line for their turns. This ride was really fun! As I watched with my daughter, I thought, we are only one misstep from disaster, but the kids are loving it! Disaster, indeed. The youngest came into the house crying. It ends up he was just cold and somehow lost his mittens. The rest of the troops survived the circular track and the game continued. Eventually, everyone was sufficiently dizzy, they pitched the saucer and came in the house briefly.
“Gramma, I need a carrot!” “A carrot, what are going to do with a carrot?” “We’re making a snowman” Sure enough, a quick glance outside and numerous large snowballs were being formed. When dads get involved in snowman production, it is not a small project. It just so happened that I had recently been to the store, and I had an ample supply of carrots. They only needed two. Soon another child came to the door asking for rocks. “What are you going to do with rocks?” “We need eyes for the snowman.” Well, I don’t know about you, but at our house all rocks are buried in the snow, or frozen in the road, so, no, I have no rocks. But I have something better! “Go into the shed, there is a white tub full of charcoal. Use as much as you need.” The snowmen had charcoal eyes, smiles, and buttons down their middle, carrots for their noses, and branches for their arms. The smaller snowman expired with the first snowstorm, but the big dad-sized snowman, however, headless, still stands guard over our property. I wonder if I should try to replace his head! I think I’ll finish up this story and see if I can make the necessary repair. After all, it’s a nice day and a person should get out and enjoy the fresh air and sunshine. In the meantime, as we are enjoying what we hope are the last weeks of winter, relish the sunshine, get your car washed and remember the good times.
Note: A slick, smooth puddle of ice surrounded our proud snowman as a result of Saturday’s warm weather. His head was frozen solid to the puddle and could not be moved. Attempts to roll a new head also failed. I did put his arm back, since I knocked it off in my efforts to rescue his head. So, our sentry will remain headless until spring comes in earnest and he joins his predecessors in our memories.
Sue Wilken is a lifelong resident of Fergus Falls. Her column appears on Thursday.
