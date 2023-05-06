When I was a very little girl, my brother and I would get up early before the television station came on, and watch the test pattern until the National Anthem played and Captain Kangaroo greeted us. We were always up early because mom worked at the state hospital. Good for us that the family in our downstairs apartment took care of us, so we never had to go to a babysitter. When it was time for mom to leave, we turned off Captain Kangaroo and went downstairs for peanut butter and honey toast. It was a good way to grow up. Since mom worked full-time, she had help with the house. The first housekeepers I remember were patients from the state hospital who would come and help clean. My friend asked me once if I was afraid of them. I wondered why, they were just regular people.



