Not to parody a favorite carol, I reference it only in a most respectful manner. As I assist our zookeepers in animal care on this Christmas morning my wish for you is to hold the same awe and joy in your heart. Surround yourself with goodness.
“Do you see what I see?”
I see the eyes of our resident orangutan, Tal. Talking to him face to face I am reminded each day about the plight of this magnificent species and all the animals of the rain forests.
I see the beautiful cheetahs and rhinos and know that we are doing our best in helping the African plains.
I see the grizzly bears peaceful in their winter sleep.
“Do you hear what I hear?”
I hear the occasional bugle of the elk, much less frequent since his autumn rut.
I hear crunching of the snow as the zoo keepers make their morning health and welfare rounds.
I hear church bells in the distance and feel blessed to spend this time with all creatures great and small, especially on this day.
“Do you know what I know?”
I know that Chahinkapa Zoo crew is doing our utmost to make a difference in the world of conservation.
I know the staff and volunteers are professionals who care for our animals like family cares for their own. Over 70 species representing six continents makes for full days.
I know we have thousands of excited and happy visitors who receive a superior zoological experience each visit. I know they make my days glorious just by meeting them.
I know we care.
I know you care.
“Do you feel what I feel?”
I feel fortunate to share with you in the field of wildlife conservation and education.
I feel ecstatic to reside in our region — on the border of North Dakota and Minnesota, which brings with it good people. Loving and compassionate folks are the key to happy and healthy living.
I feel eager for the New Year knowing we enter it together sharing challenges as well as the hoorays.
So yes, there “is a song high up in the trees” and it whispers peace and goodwill to you and to me.
