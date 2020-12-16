I would like to wish the residents of Otter Tail County a merry Christmas and all the best for 2021 after what has been a rather tumultuous 2020, to say the least.
While flipping the calendar to a new year may not bring tangible change, I think we all are ready for the fresh start that act represents. The Christmas story is about hope, something that may be needed now more than ever before in most of our lifetimes. My prayer for our community is that God's peace and hope fills us this Christmas season.
The unfortunate reality is that many people feel added strain this time of year, especially where finances are concerned. Household budgets are stretched thin and many people are struggling to keep up with their monthly bills. Help is available through numerous resources, such as the Minnesota Energy Assistance Program to help Minnesotans pay for home heating costs, furnace repairs and fuel delivery to ensure our neighbors stay warm and safe. For more information, please visit the Minnesota Department of Commerce’s website at mn.gov/commerce.
The cold-weather rule ensures Minnesotans don’t have their primary source of heat cut off during the winter months. The most important thing is to reach out to your utility company to set up a payment plan. The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission has more at mn.gov/puc.
Also, our food shelves provide outstanding public services and they, too, could use some added support this time of year as demand typically rises.
Please let me know if there is any way I can be of assistance now, or as I officially begin my first term in the House in early January. The best way to reach me is by emailing rep.jordan.rasmusson@house.mn, by calling my legislative office at 651-296-4946, or simply by flagging me down in the community;
Merry Christmas, Happy New Year and please stay in touch.
Jordan Rasmusson
State Rep.-elect
