Once upon a time, I would have been old. Now, turning 60 isn’t old at all. Of course, there are some adjustments that need to be made that come with making it through to another decade. I need to use a bigger font when I write. Driving at night isn’t the fun it used to be. Arthritis makes walking slightly less enjoyable at times. But, so far, 60 isn’t so bad.
Born on the first of July, I was almost a firecracker baby. While growing up, I didn’t think that was a great time to be born. I thought the Fourth of July overshadowed my birthday, leaving less celebration for me. Many decades later, I have found that I couldn’t have been born on a luckier date. My birthday celebration starts on the first and runs through to the time when my relatives gather to celebrate the Fourth of July. In the past, my cousins, aunts and uncles, parents, and grandparents were all together at my grandparents’ cottage on Otter Tail Lake. Few can boast both the quantity and the quality of my birthday celebrations.
Situated just a few cabins down from where the Otter Tail River runs out of the lake, it was a great place to make memories. We were there almost every Sunday in the summer and would generally spend a week or two at some point during the summer as well. I honestly do not think any child could have made better memories in a place than what I made there.
I loved the water. My sister, who is just 16 months younger than me, loved it equally. We were little fish. Our parents would make us come out of the lake to warm up. Our lips could be blue and our teeth chattering, and they would have to force us to get out. We couldn’t have been more at home in the water if we had grown gills.
Sometime in the 1970’s my uncle bought a catamaran sailboat. Now that was fun. Given our inexperience along with the thought that our inexperience shouldn’t influence how high we got that hull out of the water or at what speed we should do that, there were a few injuries. Mostly bumps and bruises. Nothing that required medical attention that I know of. I remember one time, we, unintentionally, managed to get the sails completely under the trampoline. Try as we did, we weren’t able to get ourselves upright. As I remember, a kind boater towed us into shore.
Probably, the activity that we spent the most time doing was jumping off the bridge just a stone’s throw from the cottage. Over and over we’d jump off the bridge into Otter Tail Lake and emerge on the other side of the bridge in the Otter Tail River. I used to say that I wanted to be jumping off that bridge when I was an old lady. At that time, I thought it to be the gauge that determined my youth. Jumping off the bridge at the age of 85 was my goal. I wanted to experience it with my grandchildren. Or maybe even my great-grandchildren.
Recently, I was telling friends about my childhood lake days. I explained that unfortunately for the bridge jumpers, that bridge was redesigned, and rebuilt, so jumping off is no longer as easy as it once was. I never thought there would be a time in my life when I didn’t want to jump off that bridge into the water below. But that time has come. With the combination of the setup of the newer bridge and my inability to balance well, I won’t do it. I no longer think that makes me old. I think it makes me wise.
We still head to the lake around the Fourth of July and we still celebrate my birthday while there. My grandparents are gone. So are my dad, and aunts and uncles. My mom is the only one remaining from that generation. Sadly, we even lost one of my cousins. My remaining cousins and I are now the older of the generations that gather there. It’s different. Time makes things different and that is as it should be. I no longer jump in the river or grin with anticipation as one hull begins to rise up out of the water. But maybe the secret to staying young isn’t about clinging to youthful activities. Instead, it may be about embracing a new way to experience those activities.
As I watch the younger generation do the things I once did, the line between memory and the here-and-now blurs. I watch those “kids” and I know what it is like to be them. It’s like I am in the water or on the sailboat. It is me in the air midway between a bridge and a river. No matter my age, my memories will always bring me to the place right alongside them, enjoying every minute.
Yes, once upon a time I was old. 60 was old. Not anymore. I have the cottage on Otter Tail Lake to go to. The best place on Earth to remain young while growing old.