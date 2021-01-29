Back in the mid-1950s, when kids in Fergus Falls played sandlot baseball, the Milwaukee Braves were considered “our team” as far as major league baseball was concerned.
Those were the days prior to the first season of the Minnesota Twins, in 1961. Many kids saw their first major league baseball game at County Stadium in Milwaukee.
The star player for Milwaukee back then was Hank Aaron.
The memories of those good old days came to mind after hearing of Aaron’s passing on Jan. 22. Many of us recalled the days when we watched Hank play for the Braves in Milwaukee on black and white TV.
Aaron moved with the Braves to Atlanta in 1966 and spent his final two years (1975 and 1976) back in Milwaukee with the American League Brewers.
In 1952, Hank Aaron was Northern League Rookie of the Year at Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The following year, in 1953, Fargo native Roger Maris was Northern League Rookie of the Year while playing for the old Fargo-Moorhead Twins.
In 1974, while playing for the Braves in Atlanta, Aaron broke Babe Ruth’s career home run record, hitting career home run 715 and surpassing Ruth’s 714 career homers.
Much has been made in recent days about racist remarks coming Aaron’s way in 1974. Us kids, rooting for Aaron and seeing him as a role model in Milwaukee, judged Aaron on his athletic ability and not the color of his skin.
A Hank Aaron baseball card, purchased in the 1950s, remains a prized possession of mine.
Back then sandlot baseball games referred to neighborhood kids here and all across the nation getting together at empty lots, playgrounds or other areas to play ball. We laid out our own bases.
We had fun even without coaches, parents or supervision. We kids decided our own unique baseball rules while playing together. Hank Aaron was our hero.
Milwaukee wins 1957 World Series
“Our team” won the World Series in 1957, four years before the Minnesota Twins commenced playing major league baseball in the Twin Cities.
Hank Aaron and his Milwaukee Braves teammates defeated the New York Yankees four games to three to become world champions.
That year major league baseball played 154 games which later were expanded to 162 games in 1961. Aaron hit 44 home runs during the 1957 regular season, had 132 runs batted in, scored 118 runs and batted .322.
Aaron, voted the National League most valuable player in 1957, also was an excellent right fielder.
Back then the major leagues only had 16 teams, eight in the American League and eight in the National League. In 1958 the Brooklyn Dodgers and New York Giants both moved to California, forging the westward expansion.
Since 1960 the National League and American League combined have added 14 teams.
The 1957 World Champion Milwaukee Braves, led by Aaron, also boasted star pitchers Lew Burdette and Warren Spahn, catcher Del Crandall, and infielders Joe Adcock, Frank Torre, Eddie Matthews, Johnny Logan, Felix Mantilla and Red Schoendienst.
Playing well alongside Aaron in the outfield were Wes Covington and Bill Bruton.
More piano memories
Another Fergus Falls High School graduate who remembers taking piano lessons from Hazel Van Dyk, during the 1950s on West Cavour Avenue, is Marilyn Saure Breckenridge, FFHS Class of 1957.
“Taking piano lessons from Mrs. Van Dyk allowed me to be able to play hymns,” she said. “This served me well in planning worship services as an ordained pastor in the Lutheran Church.”
Hazel would always say that music spoke to the heart.
“In retirement, here in Minneapolis, I often sit down at our piano and play hymns and the pieces I learned when I was a student of Mrs. Van Dyk. She taught me to not only play the piano but to enjoy listening to music. The only proof needed for the existence of God is music.”
