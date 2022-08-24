We’ve all heard about “Minnesota nice,” the stereotype of Midwesterners (not necessarily just from Minnesota) that holds implications of unusual levels of reservation, courtesy, mild-manneredness and ... passive-aggressiveness.
I didn’t make that up, I promise!
When I first heard Minnesota nice, it was spouted with an air of pride — “Of course we stopped to help her change her flat tire, we are Minnesota nice, after all!”
As time goes on, I have seen people make “finger quotes” around Minnesota nice when telling their stories, which are often a good deed accompanied by backhanded comments or passive aggressive statements.
Recently, I heard the term Minne-sorta nice and I couldn’t help but chuckle because, if someone were to lump the whole population of the state together, it does ring true.
Minnesotans generally lack the ability to be direct or face conflict head-on. This is perplexing to most of the rest of the world. This creates issues when trying to resolve issues, or do (almost anything) quickly.
For instance, take the Minnesota goodbye — it takes forever! As a guest, you can expect to start your goodbye at least 10-15 minutes prior to when you actually want to leave, but you have to be flexible. As a host, you don’t feel like you can ask people to leave because ... well ... it “isn’t nice.”
Enter, a guest from anywhere but here — if they need to leave, their expectation is to say goodbye and be gone. If this occurs, the host perceives them as rude. If the host continues to suck them into the Minnesota goodbye, they are potentially interfering with a schedule or making the guest uncomfortable or feeling confused.
Let’s say the non-Minnesota goodbye party is the host. Once a goodbye is uttered, the guest is expected to leave — not hang around for awhile longer shooting the breeze. If a gathering is stated to be over at 8 p.m., the guests are expected to depart at 8 p.m. Again — dragging out the departure and goodbye creates confusion and, at times, discomfort.
Now, I’m not about to say that a long goodbye isn’t nice (mean) — but it isn’t always as expected and convenient as us Minnesotans like to think.
I am not a fan of the Minnesota goodbye because oftentimes there are things I need to do and places I need to be and an open-ended goodbye or disregard for an end time throw a wrench into my plans.
There have been times where I have offended people because I cannot accommodate the Minnesota goodbye.
In one instance, I was asked to simply come pick something up. I made it quite clear that I had a meeting to get to and I wouldn’t be able to stick around, but could swing over to pick it up. I did so, I did not participate in a Minnesota goodbye and simply offered my thanks and departed. That interaction was met with a passive aggressive social media post about how they had done “someone” (me) a favor and I wouldn’t even take the time to stop and talk for a while ...
That is a good example of being Minne-sorta nice. Yes, it was nice of them to provide me with what I needed. Yes, I was grateful. Regardless, of my intentions and communication that I could not stay, the passive aggressive offense radiated.
The situation was remedied with a direct conversation. Yes, I confronted the other individual in a polite and respectful way. Did this make them uncomfortable? Yes, but only for a moment as I wasn’t rude about it. All’s well that ends well.
I am certain you have experienced Minne-sorta nice. After all, we all live here and it’s a daily occurrence.
What are your Minne-sorta nice stories?
Heather Kantrud is the managing editor at Daily Journal Media and can be contacted at heather.kantrud@fergusfallsjournal.com.