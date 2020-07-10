This coming Monday, Minnesota lawmakers will begin their second special legislative session of the year. Let’s hope that this one is more productive than the first. Many issues are facing Minnesota that need to be resolved. Locally, improvements to our National Guard Armory and Veterans Home, along with state matching funding for the downtown riverfront improvement project are all being considered as part of a potential infrastructure and public works bonding bill. In what is very likely Rep. Bud Nornes’ last legislative session I am hoping that the trust and respect that Bud has earned over his career working with lawmaker’s across the political spectrum pays dividends for Fergus Falls.
Like Bud, our state has a rich tradition of working across boundaries. In October of 2017, a small group of mayors from the metro traveled to Bemidji to meet with a group of rural mayors in an effort to counter the rural/ urban divide and shift a negative culture by fostering conversations and collaboration across Minnesota. It was an attempt to build civic trust through relationships. It was a reenactment of a scene that has played out many time throughout the history of our state; individuals working together outside of partisan or regional boundaries to benefit all Minnesotans.
Recognizing the power of these relationships, I set out to collect and document as many stories as I could from past generations on the leadership that shaped Minnesota into a place where government works. I collected the stories of progressive policies of the independent Republicans and the fiscally conservative policies of moderate Democrats. I learned about our state’s commitment and leadership on voting rights. I recognized the potential that listening to your political opponents can bring. But each of the interviews pointed back in some manner to the pivotal moment in our history during the early 1970s when Republicans and Democrats from across the state came together to create what would become known as the Minnesota Miracle.
Tom Berg was a 30-year-old attorney living in Minneapolis who had grown up in Wilmar when he decided to run for the state Legislature in 1970. Few expected him to win his conservative-leaning district, but with hard work, he beat a five-term incumbent opponent. He began an eight-year career in the MN House the following January during what would become one of the most historic sessions in state history. His 2012 book, “Minnesota’s Miracle,” is the definitive account of the session. I spoke with Tom in April about what made this period such a momentous time in Minnesota politics and what lessons we might learn from it today:
“There was a consensus among many Minnesotans, including the influential Citizen’s League, that property taxes were out of control,” Berg told me. “The election of Wendy Anderson in 1970 set up a showdown between the DFL governor and the conservative-controlled Legislature. During the campaign, Republican Attorney General Doug Head had issued a fiscal report advocating for the state taking a leading role in the funding of education. Anderson had supported the proposal.”
The 10-month ordeal was the most extended session in state history, and it was not without acrimony. It saw posturing and vetoes similar to our political climate today. The special session called by Anderson was so unpopular with rank-and-file legislators that Berg inquired about the resignation process and Sen. Florian Chmieleski of Sturgeon Lake staged a polka protest in response to the lack of compromise during which he played “Please Release Me” on his accordion for much of the day. (Only in Minnesota could the outcome of a political protest be influenced by polka!)
Conservatives wanted a 1-cent increase to the sales tax. Liberals wanted increased income taxes. They would also agree to local levy limits and changes in the formula for distribution of municipal aid to cities. All parties made concessions. The legislation increased state revenues by 23% but lowered property taxes throughout Minnesota. The state distributed the new revenues back to school districts and local governments, reducing disparities between wealthy and poor areas of the state.
The Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations said the legislation “made Minnesota a model for other states to follow.” Looking back, Berg thought that the relationship formed between the liberal governor and the conservative Republican senate leader was key. Stanley Holmquist had become friends with Gov. Anderson and he supported his proposal., which included a 23% increase in income tax and also raised the sales tax.
The Minnesota Miracle was a set of complex funding formulas and complicated tax policies. It was a series of compromises and concessions. But most importantly, it was about trust and relationships. It was about legislators listening to one another. It was bipartisan, and it was about cooperation.
Berg said it was a “good illustration of human beings talking to one another and not letting partisanship or ideology get in the way of talking back and forth about problems.” Minnesota can get there again. This may seem impossible given our current political divide, but I believe it is still possible, at least for this state.
Ben Schierer is the mayor of Fergus Falls.
