Minnesota was well represented during the Winter Olympic Games this year in Beijing, China. There were 23 Minnesota athletes who performed well for Team USA.
Jessie Diggins of Afton, a community west of St. Paul, won bronze and silver medals in women’s cross country skiing competition. Her silver medal matched the best Olympic finish ever by a U.S. cross country skier in an individual event.
Six Minnesotans were members of the USA women’s hockey team, defending Olympic champions, which earned silver after falling to Canada in the gold-medal game.
Aaron Ness of Roseau was one of seven Minnesotans on the Team USA men's hockey team that fell to Slovakia in the quarterfinals. The United States led Slovakia 2-1 with under a minute to go in regulation before Slovakia tied the game and won in overtime.
Duluth was well represented as part of the U.S. curling team competition. Other Minnesotans competed in alpine skiing and Biathlon, a winter sport that combines cross country skiing and rifle shooting.
More Olympic highlights
This year California native Shaun White competed in the last of his five snowboarding Olympics. He won three gold medals over his storied career. This year, at age 35, he was seven years older than the next oldest men's competitor.
Connecticut native Lindsey Jacobellis won the women's snowboard cross event, the first gold for Team USA in this year's Winter Olympic Games. She also set a record as the oldest snowboarder to medal at the Olympics, at 36 years of age.
Erin Jackson of Florida became the first Black woman to win a speed skating Olympic gold medal with a victory in the women's 500m on Sunday, Feb. 20.
American skier Mikaela Shiffrin, born in Colorado and raised in New Hampshire, participated this year as one of the most decorated Alpine skiers in history. This year she became just the second woman in history to compete in all six Alpine events in the Olympics.
Cheers to ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates who were chosen as co-captains of the U.S. squad for figure skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics.
Nine of the 16 American skaters who competed individually at the Beijing Games were part of the team event and received silver medals.
The next Winter Olympics will be held in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. in 2026. The next summer games will be held in Paris, France, in 2024.
Fergus was stopover during snowmobile race
Long-time snowmobile enthusiasts remember the I-500 Winnipeg-to-St. Paul snowmobile races in the mid-1960s.
Fergus Falls gained a lot of media attention in those days since our community was one of three stopovers during the race. The other two were Crookston and St. Cloud.
In 1966, when racers spent the night in Fergus Falls, the Winnipeg-to-St. Paul snowmobile race was known as the most grueling snowmobile race of all time. You can catch video of those days online, which includes the stopover in Fergus Falls.
Later, the race started in Thief River Falls.
Noted snowmobile racers have included Ski-Doo racer Bryan Dyrdahl and Arctic Cat racer Justin Morken.
Fergus Falls resident Steve Thorsen, in the 1970s, was a mainstay in snowmobile racing aboard Super Stock Mercury and Polaris snowmobiles.
In 1989, he was inducted into the Snowmobile Hall of Fame. The museum is located in St. Germain, Wisconsin.
This year, in late January and in celebration of 50 years of John Deere snowmobiles, participants rode from Winnipeg to Elk River with another stop in Fergus Falls. This race was part of the “Midwest Ride-In.”
It was a fun time as snowmobilers recreated the I-500 Winnipeg-to-St. Paul race.
The “Midwest Ride-In” is held annually at the Elk River, Minnesota, Motorsports Park. There are snowmobile rides on nearby trails.
This annual event also includes the world’s largest show of old snowmobiles, judged show, youth races and vintage snowmobile racing.