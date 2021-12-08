America was under attack with planes overhead and people dying. Dec. 7, 1941. Eighty years ago. The attack on Pearl Harbor. We went from ignoring an increasingly violent war tearing Europe and Asia apart to galvanized. We were at war with Japan. Churchill convinced FDR that we couldn’t just fight Japan, we had to help fight the whole Axis powers, save Europe and our new allies. He was right.
America had just come out of the Great Depression, chronic poverty had been improved somewhat with a minimum wage and the New Deal, after unemployed workers protested against poverty and police brutality. An even worse economic crisis in Germany, caused by hyperinflation due to war debts, had helped Hitler rise to power; he promised prosperity through nationalism and xenophobia, then created a cult of personality by feeding people vicarious rage and hatred of others.
Many Americans volunteered to fight. More were drafted. Many first considered unfit were later drafted, into clerk and support positions to help keep the stream of able-bodied soldiers flowing into combat. Conscientious objectors could volunteer to serve in other ways than war; some heroically served in the Minnesota Starvation Experiment.
As able-bodied men left, women worked building ships, planes and other war factories. Luxuries were difficult to get from aboard with Japanese subs and German U-boats disrupting shipping routes around the world. Green tea from Japanese-held China was replaced by black tea from India, a British possession. Europe was in chaos. At home, agriculture production was maximized; civilians grew victory gardens and made do on war rations in order to feed the war effort aboard.
And there was another major effort on, too. Before WWII, disease not bullets, killed more soldiers: as much as 50% to 80% in some wars. By WWI things improved: tetanus toxoid treatment and pertussis vaccine (out in 1915) helped prevent deaths and inoculations kept deadly typhus fever rare. But dysentery, trench fever transmitted by body lice, venereal disease, malaria, and tuberculosis soared. Spanish flu alone took about 45,000 American soldiers, compared to 53,400 combat deaths.
The U.S. military, worried about troop losses and germ warfare in this new war, rapidly invested in vaccines and disease prevention. They partnered with academia and industry in “no loss, no gain” contracts. In total, 10 vaccines were developed for different diseases within a few years, including a tentative Japanese encephalitis vaccine. A tetanus vaccine had been developed in 1938 and was deployed.
Flu vaccine research had been ongoing in scattered labs. Now, that was truly organized and integrated to make things happen. The first flu vaccine was developed and approved in less than two years! Different approaches were also used to prevent disease in addition to vaccines: draftees fresh from all over America learned about condoms, venereal diseases, and basic hygiene rules such as washing hands before every meal.
More soldiers came back alive due to hygienic education, new vaccines, and other new treatments like sulfa drugs and yes, penicillin. Penicillin was discovered in 1940 and it was hard work to make enough at first. One single treatment in 1942, for septicemia, wiped out half the national store of penicillin! Finally, by D-Day 1944, Pfizer had produced enough for the invasion. Penicillin saved an estimated 15% of the wounded from death or amputation. For the first time, battle had killed more soldiers than disease. Returning WWII veterans in turn, had their children and grandchildren vaccinated from deadly childhood diseases and antibiotics used to save their lives.
Ever since, the military monitors and researches potential emerging diseases to plan treatments and vaccines. The Army Research Lab (ARL) was researching SARS vaccines in 2002-2003. SARS died out, but MERS emerged in the Middle East so that research kept on. By the time we learned about COVID-19 and got the sequence of the virus that caused it, the ARL had over a decade’s worth of basic research into multiple coronavirus vaccines. They knew where to start.
Like in WWII, they shared the research and sponsored vaccine developments. Other countries did the same — Russia, China, and the U.K., for example. Many vaccine candidates were rejected early on; only the likeliest made it to development, and today we can choose from a variety of viral-vector vaccines, naked mRNA vaccines, and soon, truncated protein vaccines (Novavax). A huge miracle of development and production, but not our first one. That began 80 years ago.
After being thrown out of the school of hard knocks, Jenn Phillips left life near the Beltway to be a writer in Minnesota.