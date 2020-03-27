Good times and bad times have been experienced by Pelican Rapids native Pat Westby in recent weeks.
Westby is currently school superintendent in Sauk Centre, where his schools are like others facing challenges in light of the coronavirus.
This spring he also watched with pride when his daughter McKenna, a senior, played for the Mainstreeters in the state high school girls basketball tournament.
No. 2 rated Sauk Centre lost in Class AA opening-round action to Providence Academy and then fell to New London-Spicer in consolation play.
This was prior to the tournament being canceled by the Minnesota State High School League due to the coronavirus.
Westby, who became superintendent in Sauk Centre on July 1, 2016, is a Pelican Rapids High School graduate who was a star player for the 1984 Vikings’ state boys basketball title squad.
In 2018 the Sauk Centre Mainstreeter girls won the State Class AA basketball title over Roseau, finishing with a perfect 33-0 record. McKenna Westby was a sophomore on that state title team.
“While I grew up in Pelican Rapids, my wife Cathy and our children Isaiah and McKenna are proud to call Sauk Centre home,” says Westby on the school website.
Westby attended M State, Fergus Falls, where he played basketball, and graduated from Augustana College, Sioux Falls, with an elementary and coaching degree. He also played basketball at Augustana.
Westby began his career in education as a teacher for three years at Pipestone in southwestern Minnesota.
Then it was on to Moorhead where he taught five years in that school system. While teaching in Moorhead, he obtained a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul.
“Starting in 1997, I took a break from education and worked four years on the family farm southeast of Pelican Rapids,” Westby said.
During this period of time he was able to work toward his principal licensure through Minnesota State University, Moorhead.
Westby served as assistant principal for two years in Red Wing, worked one year as elementary principal in Moorhead, served three years at WCA (Barrett-Elbow Lake area) as grade school principal and worked one year as principal of an elementary school in Alexandria.
He began work as superintendent at WCA in Barrett, south of Elbow Lake, on July 1, 2008.
“It was an enjoyable and challenging eight years at WCA,” said Westby. “My work there prepared me well for my current role as superintendent here in Sauk Centre.”
Bobby Bell gives high praise to Sid Hartman
It was a very touching story on March 15 when former Minnesota Gopher and Kansas City Chiefs lineman Bobby Bell praised Twin Cities sports columnist Sid Hartman on Sid’s 100th birthday.
In 1961 in Pasadena, California, before the Gophers’ Rose Bowl game, Sid was walking downtown and noticed Bell peering through the window of a clothing store.
Sid asked Bell what he was doing and Bell replied, “I’d like to go in but it looks like this is an all-white store.”
Sid insisted on Bell going with him into the store and Sid bought Bell a sweater.
Said Bell on WCCO Radio on March 15, during Sid’s birthday, “I still have that sweater to this very day and have had nothing but high praise and thanks to Sid Hartman all these many years.”
Bell, a college all-American with the Gophers, was a teammate of Fergus Falls native and Gopher backup running back Tim Cashman at the University of Minnesota. Their coach was the renowned Murray Warmath.
The Gophers lost the 1961 Rose Bowl to Washington but came back and won the 1962 Rose Bowl game over UCLA.
Cashman later on owned and operated a nursery business in Minot, North Dakota, selling northern grown trees, shrubs and garden-related items. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with fellow graduates of Fergus Falls High School.
Tom Hintgen is a longtime Daily Journal columnist. His column appears Saturdays.
