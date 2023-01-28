Many people forget how good Oats LeGrand was as a wrestling coach. Dave Mobraten, FFHS class of 1957, wrestled for Oats and lettered as a wrestler at the University of Minnesota.
This former Otter star wrestler died in late 2022 in Alaska. It was no surprise to classmates when Mobraten, an avid outdoorsman, moved to Alaska after obtaining a degree in forestry from the University of Minnesota.
The 1957 Otter wrestling squad, led by Mobraten, had its most successful season since the inception of the sport. That year Fergus Falls captured its first District 23 wrestling title by defeating Moorhead 29-19.
Mobraten excelled in regional competition and went on to compete in the state high school wrestling tournament.
“Dave was amazing physically,” said high school classmate Dayton Soby. “He came to our class reunion in Fergus last summer from Alaska. At age 83 he looked as muscular and fit as anyone could be, looking like a man half his age, providing his trademark strong handshake and big smile.”
Mobraten, at the 2022 summer class reunion, appeared ready to step out on the mat right then. “I’m sure he could have,” Soby added.
Classmates admired Mobraten for handling a grueling multi-day Grand Canyon rafting trip not long before he died. Thus it was a shock to classmates when he died suddenly. “Dave was a great classmate and a good man,” Soby said.
In the 1957 FFHS annual is a photo of Otter wrestling co-captains Mobraten and Archie Filley.
“Archie was a starting two-way guard on our undefeated football senior team,” notes Soby. “Looking at that photo in the high school annual reminds me that linemen were not very big in our era. The biggest lineman on that team, tackle Marc Kiewel, barely hit the 200-pound level.”
Skogmo Café made for lasting memories
Putting a photo of Skogmo Café on my Facebook page was a safe bet for attracting many replies with heartfelt memories.
Many baby boomers remember the good old days at Skogmo Café in the 1960s when, before and after basketball games, kids could purchase a burger for 30 cents, French fries for 25 cents and a Coca-Cola for ten cents.
A milkshake cost about 20 cents.
Many restaurants such as Skogmo Café in Fergus Falls, no longer in operation, had really good lunch specials and evening steak dinners and other selections at reasonable prices.
And many restaurants such as Skogmo Café had jukeboxes in those days. The jukebox was a music-playing device and coin-operated machine.
On the east side of Skogmo Cafe, close to Mill Street, a small jukebox was on the end of each table. Teens could choose records to play while they enjoyed hamburgers, fries and coke.
My favorite hit tune in 1965 was Petula Clark singing “Downtown.”
Dahl Music in Fergus Falls provided the jukeboxes, changed records and serviced them. “It was great that we could play the music right in our booth at the restaurant,” says Kathy Zimmerman.
Adds Sue Rockwood Veazie, FFHS Class of 1966: “I was there most days after school and my favorites were French fries in a bowl and a glazed donut a la mode.”
Ken Kothe, FFHS Class of 1963, said he often ordered an ice cream donut with a cherry coke at Skogmo Café. “Then I waited outside by a fire hydrant for my ride home to Elizabeth.”
Dan Larson has a Skogmo Café memory from 1960.
“That year, after our VFW baseball team won the state title, a line of cars a mile long met us outside Fergus and followed us into town. We were taken to Skogmo Café and could order what we wanted. We had come from Ely on the Iron Range and, even though it was late at night, they opened the café just for us.”