The staff at the Fergus Falls Public Library is dedicated to providing services to patrons in the safest possible manner during the pandemic. We have, since March, modified services and resource delivery to adhere to best practices based on guidelines from the Minnesota Department of Health. With the recent executive order, we have made additional modifications, which we believe will allow us to more safely remain open to the public. While we are currently open regular library hours, we recognize and encourage patrons to be mindful of the possibility that those hours and our services may need modification with little or no warning.
From now through the end of December, we are asking library patrons to make their library visits 15 minutes or less. We are also limiting the number of people in the building at any given time. We are encouraging people to use our no-contact pickup service to get their library materials. You can call the library to let us know you are on your way or, call when you arrive, and we will have your materials checked out, bagged, and waiting for you on a table out front. The library staff even provides a personal librarian service where we will select items for you, based on your preferences, and have them set outside for you. This service is available on the library’s webpage and via the direct link bit.ly/ffplshop or by calling the library at 218-739-9387.
We will extend the time for computers and laptops used for those accessing computers and the internet for education, work, job searching, and health-related activities. We are encouraging people to make use of the library’s study rooms for such activities. Library staff members can assist patrons in scheduling the space.
The library’s collection of online resources has recently expanded to include Brainfuse Help Now and Brainfuse Job Now for career assistance. These free online resources provide live tutoring for learners in kindergarten through college. The program includes access to a writing lab, live help with FAFSA, skill-building activities, and practice tests for the ACT, ASVAB, citizenship and others. There are also tools for learning how to use Microsoft Office. The job-related resources include live help with resume writing and interview preparation. These resources are free to use with your library card providing access.
Along with downloadable e-books and audiobooks through Overdrive and Hoopla, the library provides access to ElibraryMN, Learning Express, and My Heritage for doing genealogy research. The library’s webpage has a full list of our resources. We understand that coming to the library to get a library card may pose difficulties for some. You can now apply for a library card online.
Wearing masks and practicing social distancing is vital in the library space. We strive to create a safe environment for the public and library employees. Your compliance with library policies is appreciated.
Gail Hedstrom is the director of the Fergus Falls Public Library.
