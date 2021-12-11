In late November just the presence of Mojo, the county sheriff K9 drug-sniffing dog, was enough for a driver to hand over illegal drugs and paraphernalia at an undisclosed location in Otter Tail County.
“While speaking with the driver, and telling him that our dog would be used, the driver admitted to drug possession,” said a sheriff deputy.
Mojo, under the direction of county sheriff K9 officer, Zach Eifert, assists sheriff units when they pursue fugitives, search for missing people and when deputies engage in narcotics and evidence detection.
This 8-year-old Dutch shepherd dog has answered the call, time and again, to assist the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and in neighboring counties.
“November was the birth month for Mojo,” Eifert said. “He’s in very good physical condition. Mojo is in his prime for getting work done, especially drug work. He’s an all-around good boy.”
Mojo and other dogs used in law enforcement are chosen for their intelligence, working drive and strong sense of smell.
Officers such as Eifert are more than just dog handlers.
They attend classes with their dogs in order to develop unique relationships and become trusted partners. Eifert and Mojo have national certifications for narcotics detection and patrol functions.
K9 officers, including Eifert, maintain 24-hour control over their canines.
More about the bond between Mojo and Eifert
In the spring of 2015 Eifert and Mojo took training for six weeks in Iowa. Included was narcotics detection and suspect apprehension.
“We selected Mojo on the recommendation of a trainer who spoke highly of Dutch shepherds,” Eifert said. “We didn’t want a hard-charging dog, but rather a dog with a good nose to help us in Otter Tail County.”
Later, in the summer of 2015, Eifert and Mojo returned to Iowa for training in the tracking of articles tossed away by suspects, and recovering those items. This was a one-week session.
Eifert and Mojo work well together on a weekly basis. It’s 24/7 when calls come in for vehicle sniffs, search warrants and narcotics sniffs. Eifert also is a crime-scene technician and drug-recognition expert.
Mojo is cared for at the home of Eifert, his wife and children.
“I’m the only handler for Mojo,” Eifert said, “and we train periodically with other dogs and handlers as part of canine associations, the closest being in West Fargo.”
Recertification takes place annually through the U.S. Police Canine Association and the North American Police Work Dog Association.
Cheers for Oliva, Kaat
It was great to see former Twins baseball hitting star Tony Oliva and former Twins pitcher Jim Kaat selected to the Baseball Hall of Fame by a veterans committee on Sunday, Dec. 5. This was long overdue.
These two baseball stars played for the Twins in the 1965 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. That series went to Game 7, with the Dodgers winning 2-0 and led by pitching ace Sandy Koufax.
Oliva was a three-time American League batting champion, in 1964, 1965 and 1971. He appeared in six all-star games and had a .304 career batting average that spanned from 1962 to 1976.
Tony, a native of Cuba, played his entire career with the Minnesota Twins.
Kaat won 283 games spanning from 1959 to 1983. He pitched for the Twins from 1961 to 1973. He played with the Washington Senators for two years before the franchise moved to Minnesota.
Oliva and teammate Frank Quilici were headliners in Fergus Falls at a father-son banquet at the Fergus Falls Elks Club shortly after the conclusion of the 1965 World Series. My late father and I attended the banquet.
Sadly, not elected Sunday to the Hall of Fame was Fargo slugger Roger Maris.
One baseball analyst cited Roger’s impact on the game which he said, unfortunately, “is overshadowed by statistics which show Roger to be only a .260 lifetime hitter.”