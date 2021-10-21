Quiz time: What Fergus Falls store was home to a resident monkey? I had forgotten, but as soon as my brother, who at one time was employed by the store, reminded me of the monkey, my mind immediately brought up a single memory, like a snapshot, of standing by the monkey, watching. Since I have been writing for the Journal, I have at times had that same memory flash of a monkey in a cage at some store and wondered which store it was. Now I know!
Arneson, Larson, Milton (previously Arneson-Larson) was a men’s clothing store on the southwest corner of Lincoln Avenue and Mill Street, just across the street from Norby’s. The business was owned by Vern Arneson, Cal Larson and George Milton. I could not figure out how or why I would’ve been in their store when I was young. As my brother reminisced, he told me the store carried all the scouting uniforms, including Cub Scouts. Ah ha! Not only was my brother a Cub Scout, but Mom was a den mother. It makes sense that we would go to Arneson-Larson for supplies for Cub Scouts. The dots are starting to connect as I recall her shopping, while Steve and I spent our time watching and maybe entertaining the monkey. I remember a cage at the base of the stairs. I also remember Mom saying to keep our fingers out of the cage because monkeys can bite. Was that for our safety or the monkey’s peace of mind? Guess I’ll never know.
My only other connection with this men’s store was that it was where my high school boyfriend shopped. In those days athletes wore dress clothes on game day. That included wearing dress pants and shirt, and yes, a tie! Do you remember dressing up for game day? Do you remember polyester double-knit slacks? Yes, of course! This young man, a basketball player, purchased his pants at Arneson- Larson because he could buy them with a 36 inch inseam. Never mind that they never came in slims. The store would measure and take in the sides and then send them to Clausen’s tailor shop to have them tailored for a custom fit. When you are young, very tall and thin, that was the only way to get something that looked great.
The other men’s clothing store was across Lincoln Avenue and just a few doors farther west in the same block. St. Clair and Rovang. I don’t know who St. Clair was, but Warren Rovang was a good friend of my dad’s. Forever faithful, Dad purchased all his dress clothes from his friend. I would often go with Mom to buy a gift for Dad or pick up something that he had bought that needed hemming. If my boyfriend was extremely tall, it’s a bit ironic that my dad would be very short with a 28 inch inseam. Go figure, one would think I would be attracted to short guys.
In those days men wore suits for dress: to weddings, funerals, church, and other special occasions. Some wore suits to work. My dad’s work clothes were purchased at Penny’s because they were practical and affordable, but for dress clothes, he always went to St. Clair and Rovang. If you are very short, it is important to get just the right fit, and they had suits that fit and looked terrific. Maybe they specialized in short men, or maybe because Warren was Dad’s friend, he kept him in mind when heading to market. Whatever the reason, they had clothes that fit Dad and his best buddy Wally, who was just as short. For many years I had a red heavy plastic clothing bag with a white St. Clair & Rovang logo on the front. It had one of those long zippers, making it easy to load sport coats and suits. The bag prevented wrinkling and kept the garments clean while traveling. I don’t know what happened to that suit bag, maybe it died a natural death from many years of regular use.
When I think of my dad, remembering his St. Clair and Rovang suits that were tailored to fit his short arms and legs, I can’t help seeing him in my mind’s eye vacuuming the swimming pool in midsummer in his light blue suit. Always an early riser, he would get up Sunday morning and get ready for church. Then, while the rest of the family hectically scurried around the house getting ready, Dad would peacefully and methodically vacuum the entire surface of the pool with a giant water vacuum. You would think he’d get hot, but he always seemed cool and collected as we piled into the car to head for church. I understand being ready in advance but one would think he’d soil his suit. It never happened.
By the way, just so you know, there were more than two stores to buy men’s clothes. As I mentioned previously, Norby’s Department Store and J.C. Penney also carried men’s clothing, as did S&L. But those are stories for another day. Guys, this story is for you! Where did you purchase your clothes in the ‘60s and ‘70s? Did you wear dress clothes more often than today? Did this article bring back memories? Did you shop for yourself or did you send you wife? Do you remember the monkey in the cage? I look forward to conversations with you.