Come prepared: bring a mask when you come to the Fergus Falls YMCA. In response to the current requirement of the state of Minnesota, masks must be worn by members and staff while in the Y building unless exercising or swimming. Medical exemptions are available. Group instructors and lifeguards will not be wearing masks because of the requirements of their work. Members are asked to distance from them.
The pool is now open for lap swimming by appointment and group fitness classes are beginning. Water fitness classes will be offered starting Monday, Aug. 10.
Personal training is back. Trainers are available from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m., 12 to 1 p.m. and 4:30 to 7 p.m.
The upstairs fitness center including the track (for walking only, not running), the weight room and the racquetball courts continue to be available. Locker rooms are available on a limited basis.
The swimming pool
is open
The pool is now open for 45 minute lap swims by reservation. It is limited to one person per lane except that up to three people from one family may share a lane. Water fitness classes limited to 10 people each are beginning, also by reservation. The classes are early bird, aqua fun and fit, aqua energy, and self-guided rehab swim; see the Y website or call the Y for days and times.
Email Taylor Giving, aquatics and sports coordinator, at taylor@fergusfallsymca.org for specifics on procedures and reservations. Reservations are to be made the day prior to the class by 2 p.m.
Fitness classes
are starting
Group fitness classes by reservation, have started up again. The current offerings are Bodypump, Strong, Insanity, Zumba, FIT45, and outdoor cycling. Class sizes are limited to 12 people. Participants are asked to maintain the 6-foot distancing.
FIT45, a new class, is suitable for all fitness levels. It is a total body workout using dumbbells and body weight to strengthen muscles and elevate heart rate.
Make a reservation for any of these classes by emailing, the day prior to the class by 2 p.m., StaceyVaughn, health and wellness director, at stacey@fergusfallsymca.org. Use the same email address for getting set up with a personal trainer.
‘Living Well with Chronic Conditions’ via Zoom
“If you are looking for a class to help you live with less pain, more energy and fewer hospitalizations, this class is for you!” says Vaughn, the instructor of the class “Living Well with Chronic Conditions.” The class helps those with chronic medical conditions figure out how to live with the conditions and thus be able to do the things they love to do.
The class will be offered virtually on Zoom. For those who haven’t used Zoom, Vaughn will offer a practice session prior to the start of the class.
Participants will be given the opportunity to share their experiences to help each other with medical issues. Topics will include medication use, pain management, communicating with medical providers, nutrition, exercise and more. The class was developed by the School of Medicine at Stanford University.
The class will meet weekly from 9 to 11:30 a.m. beginning Thursday, Aug. 27. For more information and to register, phone Vaughn at 218-739-4489, ext. 205.
Virtual field trips
for day campers
As actual field trips have not been possible this summer because of COVID-19, the alternative summer day camp is going on virtual field trips in August. Shown on the Y’s big screen, the first trip was to a planetarium in Rochester.
The campers are divided into small groups of 10 or less. The staff had a surprise when they found the campers like being in the smaller groups and their behavior was better than ever. About every three weeks the campers are regrouped, giving them an opportunity to interact with more campers.
Nicole Washeck, youth and family director, gives the Y staff credit for the camp going “really, really well” this summer.
Y’s Folks Club
The Y’s Folks Club is scheduling their first board meeting since the Y closed to members. The main agenda item will be to consider how to resume fundraising for the Y.
Note from the Y staff
The Y will continue to ask screening questions every time a member visits. Thank you to everyone for your patience and understanding as we work to keep our members and staff safe and healthy.
Mary Worner is past president of Y’s Folks.
