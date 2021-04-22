It is time to ban all assault rifles!
That means any guns with a magazine holding more than six bullets.
Is there any reason why a citizen needs a weapon with more than six bullets?
Don’t people understand that if you have any gun in your home you or an acquaintance is more likely to die in an accident, an act of rage or suicide?
If you are trying to protect your family or property from an intruder with a gun, you are more likely to be killed.
People, come to your collective senses.
Jerry Hendel
Fergus Falls
