In a society that is struggling with mental health more than ever — or perhaps is admitting to mental health struggles more than ever — there is another "more than ever" to throw into the mix ... Boundaries are needed more than ever.
In our "Minnesorta Nice" part of the country, the boundary struggles are real. Some people can't set boundaries; some people can't respect boundaries; some people can't enforce boundaries that have been disrespected. Some people won't like that, me saying that not complying with someone else's boundaries is disrespectful; but it is. Plain and simple.
Additionally, people need to realize that boundaries are different for everyone and that not the same boundaries apply to every single person in existence and that they don't get to set the boundaries for other people, but they are expected to respect the boundaries that they set and adhere to them.
That said, in order for boundaries to be respected and followed, they have to be set and communicated. None of us have a crystal ball to magically tell us of boundary expectations. Not everyone is good at reading social cues and not everyone is as good at "hinting" as they think they are.
Set your boundaries and communicate them clearly and distinctly. Do not expect people to take a hint. Do not expect people to "know you well enough to just know."
Additionally, respect other people's boundaries. If you know they don't want you to show up at their house unannounced, don't do it. If you know they go to bed at 10 p.m., don't blow up their phone at 11 p.m. Do not expect instant gratification (a major social issue in the era of mobile phones.)
I used to be a people pleaser. I was the first to say "yes" or agree to do something and I would try my best to figure out how to fit absolutely everything in that I possibly could. One time, I even attended the first half of a birthday in one place and traveled a few hours to attend the last half of another in a different place, despite the fact that at the time, I really couldn't afford the gas to get to one.
That day put me in a bad spot financially. I didn't have the gas to get to one, let alone two, both of which were at least an hour away from my house in opposite directions. I lived off of ramen noodles for two weeks and paid a bill late as a result of having poor boundaries and not just saying "no" when I needed to.
Boundaries are hard. People get disappointed or their feelings get hurt when you set and enforce your own boundaries. Sometimes, people will even get mad at you.
One year for my kiddo's birthday I had set up an ABC pirate scavenger hunt. To remain within my budget, I had to exclude kids that I wanted to invite, because the party favors the kids gathered along the way were necessary for the next letter on the treasure map. A few days before the party, one of my good friends, whose child is good friends with mine, informed me she was bringing an extra kid ... She was dumbfounded when I said no. Then she stated: "It really isn't a big deal, they can just share the things you hand out." When she received another no answer, along with an explanation that sharing simply wouldn't work, she got mad. Ultimately, her child didn't come, because she had over promised what she could offer (child care) and wasn't respecting boundaries.
My friend was mad for a while, but not too long. Eventually we moved into that "we just don't talk about it" stage. A few years later, out of the blue, she was looking at pictures and said, "Now that I step back and look at what you were trying to do, I get it, and I'm sorry."
That brings me to my next point — we all need to get better at apologizing. None of us are perfect and we all make mistakes. Sometimes that mistake is taking it personally when people set and enforce boundaries and instead of realizing that they are doing what they need to do for themselves, we take it as a personal attack and get mad — we shouldn't; and if we do lash out, we need to apologize for our behavior.
Did you notice that I say that boundaries are doing what people need to do for themselves? This is absolutely the truth about boundaries. Boundaries are meant to protect the mental health and wellbeing of the individual who sets them. If you take someone's boundaries personally, that is a you problem, not a them problem. If you can't take "no" as an answer; you need to learn to, and not take it as a personal attack.
To be blunt, you are not the center of someone else's universe — realize that.
So, what do you do if you have a friend who won't respect your boundaries? Maybe, just maybe, they don't respect enough to be your friend at all. Keep that in mind. Boundaries help weed out people who aren't worthy of your attention.
Now, respecting boundaries is a learned behavior. We are adults, so we can deduce how to teach ourselves how to respect boundaries. Kids are a whole different story. We have to teach them how to respect boundaries, accept "no" as an answer, apologize when they are wrong, etc. The main way we can learn to do this, is by providing an example, both with others and with kids.
If your child watching people walk all over you because you don't enforce your boundaries, they will start to walk all over you too, because they know that it is allowable by you. If you enforce boundaries only with your children but not with your friends, your children are more likely to continue to disrespect you as they grow older. If you enforce boundaries with others but not with your children, they will walk all over you. Additionally, apart from the relationship between you and your children, lack of boundaries will result in poor boundaries between children and others.
It isn't always fun. Oftentimes, it can cause guilt, but boundaries really shouldn't be an option, they should be an expectation. Your kids aren't too young. You aren't too old. Establish boundaries. Enforce boundaries. Respect boundaries. Your life will be better for it, and so will the lives of your children.
Heather Kantrud is the general manager and managing editor of Daily Journal Media in Fergus Falls, where she resides with her family.